Ontario Colleges and Universities Minister Nolan Quinn is defending the government's handling of OSAP funding after a January 2025 letter warned about explosive financial aid growth at the Canadian College of Business, Science and Technology. The school, which received about $151 million in provincial grants in 2024-25, was not among six colleges cut off from OSAP eligibility in May.

Ontario Colleges and Universities Minister Nolan Quinn is defending the government's handling of the Ontario Student Assistance Program after a newly obtained letter revealed his ministry was warned more than a year earlier about a career college whose financial aid usage grew thousands of per cent.

Letter Warned of Massive OSAP Growth

A January 2025 letter from Career Colleges Ontario to the ministry flagged concerns about unusually high growth in OSAP usage at 10 campuses. An unredacted copy obtained by The Canadian Press shows the Canadian College of Business, Science and Technology topped that list. Most school names in the letter were redacted when a copy was filed in court this year.

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The unredacted version shows the Canadian College of Business, Science and Technology and its three other Greater Toronto Area campuses were all flagged. As an association representing career colleges in Ontario, Career Colleges Ontario wrote that it was concerned about how schools with increases exceeding 2,000 per cent in submissions, such as CCBST with a 2,696.26 per cent increase, were accommodating students effectively while upholding educational standards. The nearly 2,700 per cent growth was over two years.

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Data obtained through a freedom-of-information request by The Canadian Press shows the surge at that campus exploded to nearly 6,000 per cent over three years. The Canadian College of Business, Science and Technology was not among six schools the government cut off from OSAP eligibility in May. Those six campuses were the same institutions the federal government had flagged with concerns a year prior.

At those six schools, the number of students receiving OSAP increased between about 650 per cent and 1,375 per cent from the 2021-22 academic year to 2024-25. At the Canadian College of Business, Science and Technology, the overall increase during that period stood at 3,000 per cent, with one campus hitting nearly 6,000 per cent. Students at the school's four campuses accounted for about $151 million in provincial grants during the 2024-25 academic year.

Government Defends OSAP Pause Timing

OSAP kept flowing to the school until last month, when the government enacted a sector-wide pause on OSAP. Quinn said the data the ministry was receiving was evolving. He said the government is running multiple investigations at the same time and that the school would be one of them, and that once a threshold is met, that is when action is taken.

He pointed to both removing six schools from eligibility in May and the sector-wide pause he enacted early last month as evidence of the government's responsiveness to evolving data. Liberal critic Tyler Watt said the minister's explanations do not make sense. He asked whether the government either did not catch the warning or knew and chose to do nothing about it.

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Critics Question Delayed Investigation Actions

If the school was at the top of the list, he said, it should have been the number one priority to investigate. NDP critic Peggy Sattler said she questions the strength of the ministry's investigations. She said the government has provided no answers as to how this was allowed to happen, and that any actions taken were far too delayed to try to protect the integrity of the OSAP program.

Quinn has said preliminary findings of a KPMG audit into career colleges and OSAP are so troubling that he has referred the matter to the Ontario Provincial Police. He has not named any specific schools associated with that police referral. The Canadian College of Business, Science and Technology has not responded to multiple requests for comment. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2026.