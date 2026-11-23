Ontario Colleges and Universities Minister Nolan Quinn says evolving data explains why the Canadian College of Business, Science and Technology was not among six career colleges cut off from OSAP in May, before a system-wide pause.

Ontario Colleges and Universities Minister Nolan Quinn says a career college whose student financial aid usage grew thousands of per cent in a few years was not among six institutions he cut off in May because of the evolving nature of the data.

Quinn made six career colleges ineligible for the Ontario Student Assistance Program this spring due to what the ministry called concerns with high-risk admissions practices. Data obtained by The Canadian Press through a freedom-of-information request shows those schools saw the number of students receiving OSAP rise between about 650 per cent and 1,375 per cent from 2021-22 to 2024-25.

Also read Ontario College With 3,000% OSAP Surge Excluded From May Cuts

College Excluded From Initial Six College Ban

Not among the six was the Canadian College of Business, Science and Technology, where the data shows an overall increase of 3,000 per cent during that period. At one of its four campuses, the increase was nearly 6,000 per cent. Quinn said the initial investigation focused on the six schools. Once the government realized alleged issues with the integrity of the OSAP system were more widespread, he paused payments to all private post-secondary institutions.

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The pause came last month, after the government obtained data showing the Canadian College of Business, Science and Technology was worse than initially thought. Quinn said the province put a pause across the whole system to understand the impact on all institutions and to make sure no other schools like them had fallen through the cracks.

The minister said the government will bring back OSAP when it has the confidence and guardrails in place to ensure financial aid is being used in good faith. Premier Doug Ford redirected OSAP concerns to job creation and Canada-US relations during comments at Queen's Park. CBC edited video to compile comments from Quinn and Ford made on a Wednesday. Ford has said OSAP auditors will prioritize low-risk career colleges to unfreeze funding, but no timeline has been given.

Liberal Critic Challenges Government Timings

Liberal critic Tyler Watt said the ministry did not stop the skyrocketing growth at the Canadian College of Business, Science and Technology until late this year, as part of the system-wide OSAP pause. Watt said the government either did not catch the growth despite inspections it has bragged about, or it caught the growth and chose to do nothing about it. The Canadian College of Business, Science and Technology has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

It has four campuses in the Greater Toronto Area. In 2021-22 the college had 562 students accessing OSAP. Three years later that number was 17,157. One campus went from 74 students on OSAP in 2021-22 to 4,481 in 2024-25, an increase of 5,955 per cent.

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Provincial Grants Skyrocket At Single Campus

The amount of provincial grants for students at that one campus rose by more than 8,000 per cent in that timeframe, to $39 million. Students at the four campuses in total accounted for about $151 million in provincial grants in the latter year. The six schools cut off earlier in the year are ones the federal government warned the province about a year prior. They are fighting the decision in court and deny any wrongdoing.

Allegations made by the government have not been proven in court. The report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2026. Allison Jones, The Canadian Press contributed to this report.