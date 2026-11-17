Two men from Ontario have been charged with fraud and mischief after allegedly attempting to use a dirty oil scam to purchase a vehicle in northeastern New Brunswick.

Two men from Ontario are facing charges following a car buying scheme in Pont-Landry, N.B. , earlier this month. The incident took place on Route 160, where police say the suspects attempted to deceive a vehicle owner.

This case highlights the dangers of private car sales and the specific tactics used by criminals to lower prices through deception. On Nov. 5, RCMP officers responded to a report of two people acting suspiciously while trying to buy a vehicle on Route 160. The officers observed behavior that suggested the buyers were not interested in the car for legitimate reasons. Their actions alerted the police to a potential crime in progress.

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Two Scarborough Men Arrested for Dirty Oil Scam

Police say the men were trying to execute a dirty oil scam. They were arrested at the scene before any money changed hands. Catlan Locotenent, 35, and 24-year-old Roberto Ion - both of Scarborough, Ont. - appeared in Bathurst provincial court the next day.

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They were charged with fraud and mischief for their alleged involvement in the scheme. The men were remanded into custody, pending a future court date. This marks the first time these individuals have appeared before a judge regarding this specific incident. What is a dirty oil scam?

How Dirty Oil Scams Work to Lower Prices

The RCMP says a dirty oil scam happens when two people show interest in buying a vehicle that has been listed for sale. The scheme relies on creating a mechanical issue that did not exist before the buyers arrived. The goal is to intimidate the seller into accepting a much lower price. This tactic preys on the seller's fear of selling a broken vehicle.

Once they arrive, one individual distracts the car owner while the second individual pours oil on hot engine components, causing it the vehicle to smoke. This creates the illusion of a major engine failure. In this instance, one of the men was seen put the oil inside the tailpipe. The individuals then aggressively negotiate to lower the price.

They use the smoke as leverage to pressure the seller. The Tracadie RCMP continues to investigate this case and believes there may be additional victims in the region. Police are reviewing past reports of similar incidents to identify potential connections. They are urging the public to be vigilant when selling vehicles.

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Risks of Private Car Sales and Police Warnings

Private sales can be risky if proper precautions are not taken. The investigation is ongoing and details may change. Anyone who believes they may have been targeted, or who has information related to the investigation, is asked to contact their local RCMP detachment. The police want to hear from anyone who noticed suspicious behavior near their property.

Information from the public can help link other crimes to these suspects. Do not hesitate to report any unusual activity. For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page. Stay informed about local safety issues and crime trends.

Awareness is the best defense against these types of scams. Always inspect a vehicle carefully before agreeing to a sale. Never allow strangers near your car during a test drive without supervision.