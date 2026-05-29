Ontario Man Pleads Guilty to Aiding Suicide in Deadly Online Sales Case

An Ontario man has pleaded guilty to 14 counts of aiding suicide in a case involving the online sale of deadly substances. The man, Kenneth Law, was accused of running several websites that sold sodium nitrite and other items that can be used for self-harm. He is expected to face sentencing this fall.

An Ontario man accused of selling deadly substances online to people at risk of self-harm has pleaded guilty to 14 counts of aiding suicide . Kenneth Law entered the pleas in a Newmarket, Ont.

, court this morning. Law was scheduled to stand trial last month on these charges as well as 14 of first-degree murder but his defence lawyer, Matthew Gourlay, indicated that the murder charges would be withdrawn and his client would instead plead guilty to the lesser charges. Court heard today that the Crown plans to withdraw the murder charges after Law is sentenced. A sentencing hearing is expected to take place this fall.

Police have alleged Law ran several websites that were used to sell sodium nitrite and other items that can be used for self-harm, shipping some 1,200 packages to people in more than 40 countries. They have alleged roughly 160 of those packages were sent to addresses in Canada. All charges against him related to the same 14 people across Ontario, who were between the ages of 16 and 36.

The police investigation into Law's activities began in 2019 after a tip was received about his online activities. Law's websites were shut down in 2020 and he was arrested in 2021. Law's defence lawyer, Matthew Gourlay, has stated that his client's actions were not intended to cause harm, but rather to provide a service to those who were seeking it.

However, the prosecution has argued that Law's actions were reckless and put the lives of many people at risk. The case has sparked a wider debate about the regulation of online sales and the need for greater oversight of the industry. A sentencing hearing is expected to take place this fall, where Law will face the consequences of his actions





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Ontario Man Aiding Suicide Deadly Substances Online Sales Self-Harm

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