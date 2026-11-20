Ontario Liberals will reveal their new leader Saturday at a downtown Toronto event, choosing among Lee Fairclough, Navdeep Bains, Stephanie Bowman and Dylan Marando. About 55,000 members were eligible to vote in a ranked ballot race.

Ontario Liberal s will announce their new party leader on Saturday at a downtown Toronto event, concluding a leadership race that voting closed Friday under a ranked ballot system.

The winner will become the party's third new leader since 2018 and will lead the third-place party toward a general election that may not come until 2030. The four candidates are Lee Fairclough, a current Liberal caucus member and former hospital executive; Navdeep Bains, a former federal cabinet minister and Rogers executive; Stephanie Bowman, a caucus member and former bank executive; and Dylan Marando, a former political staffer and strategist.

Also read Ontario Liberal Party to name new leader Saturday, the third since Doug Ford took office

Candidates Lack Name Recognition Among Voters

All are relatively unknown to the general public, with polling suggesting Ontarians are not familiar with any of them. Many expect the race to come down to two people, though few are certain who will prevail. I think ultimately it will come down to Lee and Nav, said Blue Knox, a longtime Liberal strategist staying neutral in the contest.

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This is still a close race, and I do not think there is anybody in the party who is 100 per cent confident any one candidate is going to win, which is really exciting. Knox suggested the next leader will start off on good footing and will likely be able to unite the party. The tone and tenor of this race has been much more amicable than the last leadership, which is very useful in several ways, she said.

After any leadership, no matter how contentious or non-contentious, someone gets elected and the Liberal team needs to come together, but that can be a lot tougher when the debate has been more tense. The 2023 leadership race that crowned Bonnie Crombie saw friction between her and runner-up Nate Erskine-Smith, who had signalled he wanted to run again this time but failed to win a local nomination race.

Previous Leaders Struggled Without Legislative Seats

Crombie resigned after about two years in the top job following a lukewarm show of support at an annual general meeting. The previous leader, Steven Del Duca, also served about two years and resigned after a disappointing showing in the 2022 provincial election. Neither Crombie nor Del Duca had a seat in the legislature when they became leader, and neither managed to win one in an election.

The question of whether the next leader should have a seat has come up in this race, with the two current caucus members, Fairclough and Bowman, making the case that it matters a lot. Interim Liberal leader John Fraser, who is also remaining neutral, said if the next leader does not have a seat, they need to at least know how they will get there. You need to have a plan to get a seat, Fraser said.

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Does not mean you have to have one right away, but you need to have a plan because the last two leaders did not really have a plan, and it did not work out so well. The most important jobs for the next leader are to travel the province and talk to Ontarians outside the legislature, Fraser said. It is not enough to oppose Premier Doug Ford, the party has to develop policies that present a credible alternative, he said.

Party Seeks Credible Alternative to Progressive Conservatives

The party has been in relative political wilderness since 2018, when 15 years in power ended with the Liberals losing to Ford's Progressive Conservatives and also losing official party status. They grew their ranks in the 2025 election to 14 members and regained that status, which affords them more resources and more speaking time in the legislature. It is a good start, but the path to becoming premier often takes more than one election cycle, Fraser cautioned.

He worked for former premier Dalton McGuinty, who was elected premier seven years after winning the party leadership. About 55,000 party members were eligible to vote, a number the party says is double their membership before the race.

However, it still represents about half the size of the party membership before the previous leadership race in 2023. The leadership race has included debates, including one in Brampton, Ont. , on Monday, Aug. 10, 2026, where the candidates appeared together. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2026.