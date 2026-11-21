Ontario Liberals will reveal their new leader today after a lengthy race with 55,000 eligible members voting. Lee Fairclough and Navdeep Bains are seen as the top contenders.

Ontario Liberals will choose their new leader today as the once-dominant party makes its latest attempt to escape the political wilderness while insiders say no clear "runaway winner" has emerged over the marathon race.

Ontario Liberals Pick New Leader

The announcement today comes after two weeks of online voting in which 55,000 party members were eligible to cast a ballot in the contest that started in earnest in February. The party - which governed Ontario for nearly 15 years - has been relegated to third party status in the legislature since its 2018 defeat at the hands of Premier Doug Ford's Progressive Conservatives.

Also read Ontario Liberals to select third new leader since 2018 this weekend

Yet party insiders say despite the lengthy race full of debates and events, it's not immediately clear who is going to walk away with the top job.

"Nobody knows what the result is going to be," said Blue Knox, a long-time Liberal strategist. "I think that's really healthy for the party. That means there are some real choices in front of voters and the best campaign really is going to win. This wasn't a runaway for anyone.

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" The favourites are said to be provincial caucus member and former hospital president Lee Fairclough, and former Liberal cabinet minister and Rogers Communications executive Navdeep Bains. Provincial caucus member and former bank executive Stephanie Bowman and former political staffer Dylan Marando round out the race. Former federal industry minister Navdeep Bains was believed to be the front-runner when he entered the race in May, with a lengthy political resume and a reputation as a formidable organizer.

But the remaining trio of candidates - sitting MPPs Lee Fairclough and Stephanie Bowman, and policy advisor Dylan Marando - have all improved and impressed party members over the race, Knox said. Bonnie Crombie has resigned as Ontario Liberal Leader after receiving only 57 per cent support in a leadership review. CBC's Shawn Jeffords explains how the party is positioning to find her replacement.

Ranked Ballot Could Surprise Voters

With the party using a ranked ballot system to choose the next leader, the results are harder to predict, Knox said.

"Crazy things happen on a ranked ballot," she said. "If the other candidates manage to garner second and third ballot support, you can never say with 100 per cent certainty if it's going to go to any one candidate. " During the vote, party members have ranked the contenders by preference and those votes are tallied by riding. Each riding is worth 100 points and they're divided based on the candidates' level of support in each riding.

If no candidate gets more than 50 per cent support on the first ballot, the last-place candidate is eliminated and a second ballot is counted. The rounds continue until the winner receives majority support. Former Liberal cabinet minister John Milloy said while Bains may have been the perceived front-runner earlier this year, Fairclough is viewed to have pushed her way into contention with strong organizing and fundraising in her own right.

He also believes the race is too difficult to call ahead of time.

"I don't think any of them are the runaway winner," he said. "I've actually seen a fair amount of caution amongst Liberals. They want to hear people out, they want to kick the tires.

" Former federal industry minister Navdeep Bains entered the provincial leadership race in May and has been perceived as the frontrunner. (CBC) But that doesn't mean that one of the campaigns hasn't been able to build an undercurrent of support which might show up on the first ballot, he added.

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None of the campaigns appear to have openly declared how many members they have signed up of those eligible voters, so it's difficult to predict how the vote might break, said Milloy, who is now director of the Centre for Public Ethics at Martin Luther University College.

"It's about who sold memberships, and we don't always have that sense," he said. "There may have been ridings in areas of the province where candidates and their supporters were able to go in and really do a massive sign up that has been below the radar screen. " This will be the third new leader of Liberals since 2018.

Party Seeks Recovery Since 2018

Former premier Kathleen Wynne resigned after the party was defeated by the PCs eight years ago, losing official party status and the funding that goes with it. Steven Del Duca succeeded her, but he quit the post after losing the 2022 election. Bonnie Crombie won the job next, but resigned last fall after receiving 57 per cent support in a mandatory party review last year.

That came months after the party finished a disappointing third in seat count in the 2025 snap provincial election which saw Ford cruise to a majority government. But the Liberals made gains under Crombie, increasing their share of the popular vote and winning enough seats to regain official party status. Liberal strategist Charles Bird said this latest race has been low-key and struggled to break through to regular Ontarians.

The candidates have also been cordial to each other, agreeing on many policies with few criticisms exchanged between them, he added. That has taken some of the spark out of the campaign that could have generated interest and part of that is strategic, appealing to the broadest base for down-ballot support, said Bird, who is a principal at Earnscliffe Strategies.

"I think everyone wants to be everyone else's second choice, if not the first choice," he said. "Attacking your fellow candidates really doesn't make a lot of sense mathematically. At the same time, it makes it trickier to sort of point to cleavages in policy positions.

" While the candidates have seemed hesitant to tee off on each other, they haven't held back on Premier Doug Ford and his government. Bird said the campaign has been able to contribute to a broader policy discussion within the party.