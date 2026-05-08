Ontario Liberal Legislator Lee Fairclough Announces Bid for Party's Leadership

Ontario Liberal legislator Lee Fairclough has announced her bid for the party's leadership, having won one of three seats from the Progressive Conservatives in Etobicoke in the 2025 snap election. She is interested in running for the party's leadership, as is Liberal MPP Rob Cerjanec, former federal cabinet minister Navdeep Bains, and housing advocate Eric Lombardi, while former political staffer Dylan Marando is the only other candidate to officially enter the race.

Ontario Liberal legislator Lee Fairclough has announced her bid for the party's leadership. The rookie member of provincial parliament pried away one of three seats from the Progressive Conservatives in Etobicoke , where Premier Doug Ford lives, in the 2025 snap election .

She began her career as a radiation therapist and later took on a leadership role at Toronto's Centre for Addiction and Mental Health before becoming president of St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener, Ont. In a video on social media, Fairclough said she learned a lot while representing Canada on the national rugby team.

According to the party site, Fairclough was a member of Canada's Women's Rugby Team at the 1998 World Cup.is interested in running for the party's leadership, as is Liberal MPP Rob Cerjanec, former federal cabinet minister Navdeep Bains, and housing advocate Eric Lombardi, while former political staffer Dylan Marando is the only other candidate to officially enter the race





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Ontario Liberal Lee Fairclough Leadership Race Snap Election Progressive Conservatives Etobicoke Premier Doug Ford Team Canada Rugby Player Radiation Therapist Centre For Addiction And Mental Health St. Mary's General Hospital Canada's Women's Rugby Team National Rugby Team Liberal MPP Rob Cerjanec Navdeep Bains Eric Lombardi Dylan Marando

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