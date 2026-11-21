Ontario Liberals reveal results of leadership contest on November 21, 2026, between Lee Fairclough and Navdeep Bains.

The Ontario Liberal Party is set to announce its new leader on November 21, 2026, following the conclusion of a competitive leadership race. The final results from the members' ranked ballots are expected to be revealed later that day, determining the future direction of the provincial opposition.

The Front-Runners and Final Candidates

Two primary candidates have emerged as the frontrunners for the top position within the party structure. Lee Fairclough, a current provincial caucus member and former hospital president, is widely considered a leading contender for the leadership role.

Also read Ontario Liberal Leadership Race Nears Conclusion with Close Polling

Navdeep Bains, a former Liberal cabinet minister and executive at Rogers Communications, serves as the other major favorite in the race. His corporate background and experience in federal politics make him a significant figure in the contest.

The field also includes Stephanie Bowman, a provincial caucus member with prior experience as a bank executive. Additionally, Dylan Marando, a former political staffer, rounds out the list of candidates seeking the party leadership.

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A History of Leadership Instability

This upcoming announcement marks the third leadership contest for the Ontario Liberals since the 2018 election. Former Premier Kathleen Wynne resigned from her post following a sweeping defeat that severely damaged the party's standing in the province.

The search for a new direction began in earnest after that loss. Steven Del Duca was selected as the leader in 2020, but he resigned just two years later. His departure came after the party suffered another disappointing election result that failed to regain significant ground.

Bonnie Crombie subsequently served as the leader from late 2023 until early this year. Her tenure ended abruptly when she left the position following a weak leadership vote during the party's annual general meeting.

The Voting Process and Member Turnout

The most recent leadership election involved a substantial number of party members engaging in the democratic process. The Ontario Liberal Party reported that 55,000 members were eligible to participate in selecting their new head.

Voting took place over the course of the past few weeks, allowing members ample time to review the candidates and cast their ballots. The use of a ranked ballot system requires voters to order the candidates by preference, ensuring the winner has broad support within the membership.

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The high number of eligible voters highlights the continued engagement of the grassroots base, despite the party's recent struggles to win public office. This level of participation is critical for legitimizing the next leader in the eyes of both members and the broader public.

Implications for the Party Future

The outcome of this leadership race will define the strategy for the Ontario Liberals as they look to rebuild their political capital. The new leader will be tasked with reorganizing the party structure and developing a fresh platform to appeal to Ontario voters.

With the results due on November 21, 2026, the political landscape in Toronto will soon shift based on the decision of the 55,000 eligible members. The winner will face the challenging task of restoring trust in the party after years of internal turmoil and electoral setbacks.

Allison Jones and Liam Casey, journalists for The Canadian Press, reported on this development. The original report was first published on November 21, 2026, providing the latest updates on the leadership transition.