Ontario Liberal Leadership Candidates Split on Taxes in Final Debate Before Voting

Four Ontario Liberal leadership hopefuls debated taxation and party rebuilding in their final debate before voting begins, with distinct positions on taxes but broad agreement on health care and economic reform.

Four Ontario Liberal leadership candidates used their final debate before voting begins to present themselves as the alternative to Premier Doug Ford. The debate, hosted by Steve Paikin of TVO Today Live, featured Navdeep Bains, Stephanie Bowman, Lee Fairclough and Dylan Marando.

The candidates showed little disagreement on most policy questions, including economic reform and health-care reform. Their shared view reflected a broader push to present the Liberals as a credible governing option after a difficult period for the party. The Liberal Party currently sits in third place in the provincial legislature. All four candidates agreed that the party must be rebuilt from the ground up and reconnected with voters across Ontario.

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Candidates Diverge on Taxation Plans

Their approach focused on organization and policy rather than personality, setting them apart from Ford's folksy yet bombastic style. The consensus on these issues gave voters a clear picture of common ground among the leading candidates. The main difference came on taxation, where the contenders took distinct positions. Lee Fairclough committed to tax reforms, including a plan for how best to increase the tax base for municipalities, focusing on local government finances.

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Dylan Marando proposed doing away with personal income taxes for young workers earning less than $50,000. Marando also mused about taxing big businesses more, a stance that marks a clear departure from some rivals. Stephanie Bowman and Navdeep Bains both said they would not raise taxes. They pointed to the affordability crisis facing Ontario, which they described as having lasted for years, making affordability the central test for voters.

Affordability Crisis Shapes Debate Focus

The tax divide matters because the debate made affordability a central issue. Bowman and Bains argued that higher taxes would add pressure on households already struggling with costs. Fairclough and Marando framed tax changes as tools for funding municipalities and for relief aimed at younger workers. With voting about to begin, party members will weigh these competing tax proposals alongside the broad agreement on health care and economic reform.

The final debate made clear that the winner will need to defend a specific tax plan while presenting the Liberals as a serious alternative to Premier Doug Ford. The debate was held in Brampton, Ontario, on Monday, August 10, 2026. A photo from the event shows the candidates: Lee Fairclough, Eric Lombardi, Navdeep Bains, Stephanie Bowman, and Dylan Marando prior to the debate. The image was taken by Arlyn McAdorey of The Canadian Press.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on November 4, 2026, and was written by Liam Casey.