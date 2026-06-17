Ontario Invests $2.8 Million to Upgrade Northwestern Ports, Boost Regional Trade

The Ontario government is allocating over $2.8 million to modernize two key northwestern Ontario port facilities: the Port of Thunder Bay and a new marine terminal at Marathon. The funding aims to enhance domestic supply chains, expand east-west trade, and reduce dependence on U.S. markets by improving cargo handling capacity and supporting the export of critical minerals, forest products, and other commodities.

The Ontario government is investing more than $2.8 million in upgrades to two northwestern Ontario port facilities as part of a broader strategy to strengthen domestic supply chain s, expand east-west trade, and reduce reliance on U.S. markets.

Premier Doug Ford announced the funding at a news conference in Thunder Bay on Tuesday, underscoring the province's commitment to enhancing marine infrastructure in the North. The investment will be distributed through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation, with $804,955 allocated to the Thunder Bay Port Authority and $2 million directed to the Peninsula Harbour Port Authority in Marathon. For the Port of Thunder Bay, the funds will support the expansion of storage and cargo staging capabilities.

This facility is already a critical inland port, handling over 10.7 million metric tonnes of cargo in 2025, the vast majority of which moves to domestic or international markets other than the United States. The port serves as a vital transportation hub linking western Canada to markets across Canada and around the world via the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway system. Its annual economic impact is estimated at $400 million, supporting approximately 1,000 direct jobs.

Improvements will help accommodate growing cargo volumes and enhance the port's ability to ship local products, including critical minerals from the Ring of Fire, forestry products, grain, potash, and components for pipelines and wind turbines. At Marathon, the Peninsula Harbour Port Authority will redevelop unused commercial docks at the former Marathon Pulp mill site into a new marine terminal.

This project is a partnership between the Town of Marathon and Biigtigong Nishnaabeg First Nation and is expected to be operational by late 2027. The new terminal will handle critical minerals, forest products, road salt, and renewable energy components destined for markets across Ontario and internationally. Mayor Rick Dumas of Marathon, who also serves as president of the Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association, emphasized the significance of the investment for the community.

He noted that the funding will enable the refurbishment of the wharf and dock, installation of necessary electrical systems, and expansion of cargo laydown areas, alleviating current capacity constraints. Dumas described the initiative as the start of a new beginning for both Marathon and Biigtigong, highlighting the province's recognition of the port's importance to northern Ontario.

Ontario Minister of Northern Economic Development and Growth George Pirie stated that these investments will improve access to cost-effective marine transportation for resource and industrial sectors in the region, positioning the ports to capitalize on development opportunities associated with the Ring of Fire for decades to come





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Ontario Port Infrastructure Thunder Bay Marathon Ring Of Fire Trade Supply Chain Northern Ontario Heritage Fund

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