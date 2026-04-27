Ontario HST Rebate Uncertainty Creates Mortgage Qualification Challenges for Homebuyers

The lack of detailed information regarding Ontario’s new-homes HST rebate is causing confusion in the housing market, forcing buyers to qualify for mortgages based on the full price and developers to adopt varied pricing strategies.

The implementation of Ontario ’s new-homes tax rebate is causing confusion and uncertainty in the housing market . While the federal and provincial governments announced a plan to cut the price of preconstruction homes to stimulate construction and attract buyers, detailed legislation and guidance remain absent.

This lack of clarity is forcing developers to adopt varying approaches to pricing, with some including the HST reduction in their final price, while others present both the full price and the price after the rebate. The primary concern revolves around mortgage qualification. Buyers are currently required to qualify for mortgages based on the full purchase price, including HST, as lenders are hesitant to rely on a future rebate that isn’t guaranteed.

This means potential homebuyers need to demonstrate the financial capacity to cover the full cost, even though they are eligible for a rebate of up to 13 per cent upon occupancy or rental of the property. Financial institutions like True North Mortgage Inc. are adhering to this practice, qualifying buyers on the unrebated price, and advising that the rebate process is separate from mortgage funding.

Legal professionals echo this sentiment, urging clients to prepare for paying the full price at closing due to the ambiguity surrounding the rebate application process and the lack of clear documentation. The rebate is available for purchases made between April 1, 2024, and March 31, 2027, with a maximum rebate of $130,000 on homes priced up to $1.5 million. Despite the uncertainty, some developers are proactively addressing the situation.

Solmar Development Corp., for example, is amending purchase agreements to include the rebate both on and after closing, offering support for rebate applications and even proposing to provide the rebate upfront if approved by the Canada Revenue Agency. This approach aims to provide transparency and reassurance to buyers amidst the confusing marketing campaigns. While some developers have seen an uptick in sales following the rebate announcement, the underlying issue of mortgage qualification remains.

Buyers who do receive the rebate can utilize the funds for closing costs or mortgage principal reduction. The situation highlights the critical need for clear and concise guidelines from the government to ensure a smooth and predictable process for both buyers and developers, preventing further complications in an already challenging housing market. The delay in providing these details is creating a significant hurdle for potential homeowners and impacting the overall effectiveness of the intended stimulus





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