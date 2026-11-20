GTA homeowners are receiving letters from Enbridge Sustain offering optional water service line protection plans through HomeServe, prompting confusion and questions about coverage and data sources.

GTA homeowners have been receiving letters from Enbridge Sustain pitching a water service line protection plan, and the mailings have caused widespread confusion among Ontario residents who are unsure if they need to sign up and what the plans actually mean.

Enbridge Water Service Protection Plans Details

The letters offer optional coverage for exterior water service lines that connect a home to the municipal street line. Fees for the plans range between $10 a month or $115 a year, and the coverage provides up to $6,000. The letters state that the water service line running from a house to the street is the homeowner's responsibility, and if that line is ever damaged or breaks down, repair costs can be left up to the homeowner.

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Pinky Rivera, an Ontario resident who received one of the letters, said she was unsure what to make of it. I thought at first it was a scam because I have lived in this house for 20 years and I have never heard that I would have to pay insurance for a pipe outside my home, Rivera said in an interview with CTV News. How come this letter is being randomly sent to people?

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My whole entire street here I went around to all my neighbours, and no one else got the letter, Rivera said. The mailings left many homeowners questioning whether the protection plans are necessary or whether their existing home insurance already provides adequate coverage for water service line repairs.

In a statement to CTV News, a spokesperson on behalf of Enbridge Inc. said the letters are legitimate and provide information about optional home repair protection plans offered by HomeServe to Ontario homeowners, beginning with exterior water service lines. Enbridge Inc. has several distinct lines of business, including Enbridge Gas, a regulated natural gas utility in Ontario, and Enbridge Sustain, a home comfort solutions business.

Enbridge Clarifies HomeServe Partnership And Data

Enbridge said the letters include details regarding their HomeServe Protection Plans, which the company described as an initiative being offered by Enbridge Sustain in collaboration with HomeServe, an independent provider and administrator of home repair protection plans. The spokesperson said Enbridge Gas did not provide any of its customer information to Enbridge Sustain or HomeServe for this mailing campaign. Enbridge Sustain did not provide any of its customer information to HomeServe for this campaign.

HomeServe obtained the mailing information independently through a third-party provider that compiles Canadian consumer information from various sources, the spokesperson said. Recipients of the mailings are not required to take any action, and the plans offered are entirely optional. According to Anne Marie Thomas, a spokesperson on behalf of the Insurance Bureau of Canada, homeowners may already have the same coverage through their home insurance, or it can be added for a few dollars a month.

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You can have the coverage added to your home owner policy often at a lower price for better coverage, said Thomas. The Insurance Bureau of Canada also noted that the most common reason water lines are damaged is overgrown tree roots. You would be responsible for the dig, the excavation and the repair of the pipe which could get costly, said Thomas. The IBC advises homeowners to review their existing policies before signing up for additional protection.

Homeowners Compare Costs With Existing Policies

Rivera said she decided to phone her insurance company for a quote. They are offering insurance for three dollars a month which works out to $36 a year, said Rivera. Rivera still is not sure if she will take the added coverage and reached out to the City of Toronto for answers but did not get a response.

The mailings come as Enbridge Sustain expands its home comfort solutions business in Ontario, partnering with HomeServe to offer exterior water service line protection. HomeServe, which operates as an independent provider and administrator of home repair protection plans, compiled the mailing list through a third-party provider rather than through Enbridge customer data. The campaign has prompted questions from residents about how their information was obtained and whether the plans duplicate coverage they already have.

The confusion has spread across the Greater Toronto Area as more recipients compare the letters with their existing insurance policies and try to determine whether the optional coverage is worth the cost.