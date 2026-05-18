Ontario grocery stores, malls, and storefront businesses allowed to open on Victoria Day and Family Day

Premier Doug Ford and premiers in other provinces have lifted restrictions on retailers operating on holidays, with grocery stores, shopping malls, and storefront businesses able to decide if they want to open on Victoria Day and Family Day, in February.

On Monday, people across Ontario will be able to do something that most have never been able to do before: buy food at a grocery store on Victoria Day .

The lifting of the outdated ban on retailers operating on the holiday is a welcome, albeit limited, move. Premier Doug Ford, and premiers in other provinces, should go farther and scrap bans on retail openings on other holidays. The newly enacted legislation allows Ontario grocery stores, shopping malls and storefront businesses to decide if they want to open on Victoria Day and Family Day, in February.

The government said the change will be convenient for shoppers, and will makes the rules consistent across the province. However, it still applies to other holidays in Ontario. Some municipalities have been allowed to pass bylaws exempting stores from the ban, or let retailers in designated tourist areas open. Across the country, restrictions are in place, with the western provinces and the territories generally allowing holiday shopping, and bans in place in central and eastern provinces.

Rules banning retailers from opening on holidays don’t make much sense, given that other businesses, including convenience stores and restaurants, are free to decide if they should open. Ontario’s exemption for tourist areas is also hard to justify, as it gives visitors priority over locals.

Opposition politicians in Ontario were quick to criticize Mr. Ford for allowing store openings on the two holidays, with the Liberals saying it would prevent workers from spending time with relatives, and the NDP saying it was a symptom of the Premier’s misguided priorities. The impact on employees does need to be taken into account. Employment laws in Ontario give many retail workers the right on holidays, but bosses should be mindful of the power imbalances involved when scheduling.

At many workplaces, there will likely be volunteers, given they will earn time-and-a-half premium pay. The Premier should give retailers the right to open on other holidays. There are more sensitivities around religious holidays, but enforcement of Christian traditions. In provinces that allow holiday openings, stores often operate with reduced hours, or choose to close entirely on days such as Christmas.

While some retailers will be keen to open, many will be deterred by higher staffing costs that won’t necessarily be recouped if shoppers shift the same purchases to different days. Impacts on shopping malls also need to be considered, as all stores are generally required to open during mall hours. There are other restrictions on the books regarding retail openings that need to be cleaned up, including Quebec’s ban on Saturday night Sunday morning shopping.

In the era of global competition from internet retailers, these restrictions make no sense. Today’s retail opening bans are reminiscent of the Sunday shopping debates of the 1980s, and the remaining bans on retail shopping in Canada are archaic too, and need to be finally lifted





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