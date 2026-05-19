Ontario government touts $8.5B annual economic impact from Toronto Island airport expansion but won't show the math

The Ontario government claims significant economic benefits from expanding Toronto Island airport to allow jets, but a lack of evidence and skepticism from experts cast doubt on the claim.

Ontario touts $8.5B annual economic impact from Toronto Island airport expansion — but won't show the math | CBC News Loaded Ontario touts $8.5B annual economic impact from Toronto Island airport expansion — but won't show the math The Ontario government says expending Billy Bishop airport could provide an $8.5-billion annual economic boost by 2050.

But weeks after first touting that claim, neither the province nor the Toronto Port Authority, which owns the airport, has provided any evidence to support it. Several experts say they're skeptical. The audio version of this article is generated by AI-based technology. Mispronunciations can occur.

We are working with our partners to continually review and improve the results. Ontario government says expanding the Toronto Island airport to allow jets would contribute up to $8.5 billion to the economy each year by 2050, but there's no completed study to back up that claim, and several experts say they're skeptical





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