Ontario Government Takes Court to Fight Release of Documents About Blue Licence Plates

Doug Ford's government is going to court to prevent the release of documents about its ill-fated blue licence plates, a move that comes amid a broader clampdown on public access to government records.

Doug Ford 's government is taking Ontario to court to prevent the release of documents about its ill-fated blue licence plates, a move that comes amid a broader clampdown on public access to government records .

The government wants to keep confidential advice related to the plates secret, but critics argue that the decision to fight in court to keep them hidden is part of a troubling trend against transparency. The blue licence plates were introduced in 2020, but were eventually phased out due to their poor visibility at night.

However, the government did not disclose its plans to scrap the plates, citing exemptions for advice of civil servants and pending policy decisions. The Canadian Press had requested the documents, but the government denied access, leading to an appeal to the information and privacy commissioner. The IPC ordered the government to release the documents, but the government took the case to court, arguing that the IPC's conclusions were unreasonable





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