Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government has reversed its decision to go to court to prevent the release of documents about its ill-fated blue licence plates. The government initially applied for a judicial review of decisions by Ontario's information and privacy commissioner ordering the province to release documents in response to a freedom-of-information request by The Canadian Press. However, it has now changed its mind and intends to withdraw its application, a spokesperson for the premier's office said.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford 's government has reversed its decision to go to court to prevent the release of documents about its ill-fated blue licence plates .

The government initially applied for a judicial review of decisions by Ontario's information and privacy commissioner ordering the province to release documents in response to a freedom-of-information request by The Canadian Press. However, it has now changed its mind and intends to withdraw its application, a spokesperson for the premier's office said. The decision was made last week, Ford's office said.

The government has been under fire for its handling of the blue licence plates, which were introduced in early 2020 and were eventually stopped due to their poor visibility at night. Many of the nearly 200,000 blue plates originally issued were still on Ontario roads.

The Canadian Press made multiple inquiries about plans for getting them out of circulation and government spokespeople said repeatedly that drivers with blue plates would receive instructions on how to replace them 'when the time comes.

' However, with no such plans apparently forthcoming nearly three years after the blue plates first hit Ontario roads, The Canadian Press filed a freedom-of-information request in late 2022 seeking documents on those plans. The government found 15 records but denied access to them in full, citing an exemption that protects advice of civil servants as well as an exemption for information that would disclose a 'pending policy decision.

' The Canadian Press appealed to the information and privacy commissioner, who concluded earlier this year that while those exemptions did indeed apply, there is a public interest in releasing the documents, outweighing the exemptions. The government has been accused of trying to hide information from the public. NDP Leader Marit Stiles said the government is still willing to drag the public through months of unnecessary fights instead of being straightforward and transparent.

The government has ushered in a broader clampdown on public access to government records, with changes to freedom-of-information laws that now ensure records of the premier, cabinet ministers and their staff stay secret. Access to the blue licence plate documents should not be affected by those changes, and the government now plans to comply with the IPC's order.

The plates, featuring what critics note are shades of blue similar to Progressive Conservative branding, were eventually phased out through attrition, with the government revealing their plan in 2024. There is still more information the public deserves to know, the IPC's office concluded. The government initially decided to take the case to court, arguing the IPC's conclusions are wrong, but has now changed its mind and intends to withdraw its application.

The government has been accused of trying to hide information from the public, and the decision to withdraw its application has been seen as a victory for transparency. The government has been under fire for its handling of the blue licence plates, and the decision to withdraw its application has been seen as a step in the right direction. The public has a right to know how the government is making decisions and what information it is withholding.

The government's decision to withdraw its application has been seen as a victory for transparency and accountability. The public deserves to know how the government is handling its business, and the decision to withdraw its application has been seen as a step in the right direction. The government has been accused of trying to hide information from the public, and the decision to withdraw its application has been seen as a victory for transparency and accountability.

The public has a right to know how the government is making decisions and what information it is withholding, and the decision to withdraw its application has been seen as a step in the right direction. The government's decision to withdraw its application has been seen as a victory for transparency and accountability, and the public deserves to know how the government is handling its business





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