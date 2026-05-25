Ontario Government Introduces New Bill to Strengthen Public Safety and Support Victims of Crime

The Ontario government has introduced a new bill aimed at strengthening public safety, supporting victims of crime, and giving law enforcement stronger tools to keep communities safe. The bill will see the launch of a website next year that will name high-risk offenders, help survivors of human trafficking, and give more powers to special constables to fine and arrest people who use drugs on transit.

The Ontario government has introduced a new bill aimed at strengthening public safety , supporting victims of crime , and giving law enforcement stronger tools to keep communities safe.

The bill will see the launch of a website next year that will name high-risk offenders, help survivors of human trafficking, and give more powers to special constables to fine and arrest people who use drugs on transit. The bill will also crack down on illegal drug production, set clearer rules of conduct for tow truck drivers, and allow restraining orders issued in other provinces to be enforced in Ontario.

Furthermore, the bill will ban medically unnecessary procedures on animals, including cat declawing, dog ear cropping, and devocalization. The government remains committed to protecting Ontario's streets and keeping communities safe. The new legislation builds on the decisive action already taken to strengthen public safety by giving law enforcement stronger tools to crack down on illegal activity, protect victims, and hold offenders accountable.

The Ontario Provincial Police Commissioner will be authorized to publish information on a provincial public website about high-risk offenders, including high-risk sex offenders, when a chief of police issues a community notification. If passed, the new website is expected to be online by April 2027.

Additionally, the bill will provide up to $50,000 in debt relief for victims of human trafficking who were forced or coerced into debt by their traffickers. Special constables on designated transit systems will be given the authority to stop individuals from using illegal drugs on transit and issue tickets or make arrests if individuals refuse to comply.

The bill will also prohibit the possession, use, or sale of designated devices such as pill presses for the purpose of making illicit drugs, and prohibit the possession, production, or trafficking of precursor chemicals to make illegal drugs. Clarity will be brought to rules of conduct for tow truck drivers at collision scenes, and qualification standards for tow operators, tow truck drivers, and vehicle storage operators will be strengthened.

The bill will also allow restraining orders issued in other provinces and territories to be enforced in Ontario without requiring an additional court declaration to make them enforceable. This will provide protection for people working or volunteering with vulnerable populations such as children, seniors, and people with disabilities, while maintaining strong safeguards.

If passed, implementation of these changes would involve coordination with federal partners, including the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Public Safety Canada, to give designated police services access to federal databases. The bill will prohibit certain medically unnecessary procedures such as cat declawing, as well as ear cropping and devocalization for dogs, unless the procedure is deemed required by a veterinarian to treat an injury or disease





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