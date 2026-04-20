Ontario Government Faces Backlash Over Sale of Luxury Private Jet

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is facing intense pressure to cover financial losses from the sale of a $28 million private jet following public outcry, as opposition leaders demand transparency regarding taxpayer expenses.

The government of Ontario, led by Premier Doug Ford , has officially moved to offload a controversial $28 million private jet following a wave of intense public scrutiny and widespread political backlash. The decision to sell the aircraft, which was acquired by the province only recently, has sparked a firestorm at Queen's Park as opposition leaders demand accountability for the expenditure of taxpayer funds.

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles has been at the forefront of this criticism, forcefully arguing that the Premier should be personally liable for any financial losses incurred during the purchase and subsequent resale of the luxury asset. During a heated session of Question Period on Monday, Stiles characterized the acquisition as an egregious misuse of public resources, contrasting the government's willingness to spend millions on executive travel with their restrictive policies on student financial aid. She questioned why there is a perceived shortage of funding for OSAP and post-secondary support, yet seemingly endless capital available for the Premier's personal convenience and comfort. The opposition's argument centered on the lack of transparency and the perceived hypocrisy of the administration, as they argued that Ontarians should not be burdened with the depreciation costs or the service fees associated with the short-lived ownership of the plane. In the absence of Premier Ford during Monday's proceedings, the defense of the government's actions fell to Government House Leader Steve Clark and Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy. Clark attempted to frame the reversal not as a failure of judgment, but as a demonstration of responsive leadership. He contended that a government demonstrating the ability to listen to the public pulse and pivot accordingly is a hallmark of good governance, suggesting that admitting a mistake is a strength rather than a weakness. Meanwhile, Minister Bethlenfalvy sought to deflect the criticism by pivoting toward the government's broader economic agenda. He challenged the opposition to reconcile their outrage over the jet with their lack of support for other budgetary measures, such as small business tax credits. This attempt to shift the narrative was met with immediate pushback from the NDP, who continued to press for answers regarding the specific financial hit that the taxpayers will eventually have to absorb. As the government prepares to sell the aircraft, the controversy remains far from settled. Critics like Stiles are pushing for a full accounting of how much money has already been spent on retrofitting or modifying the jet for the Premier's personal use. There is significant skepticism regarding the potential for a total return of investment, with many fearing that the province will lose a substantial portion of the original $28 million purchase price once market depreciation and transaction fees are accounted for. The incident has left a lingering sour note in the public discourse, raising broader questions about government spending priorities and the criteria used for executive travel at the taxpayer's expense. As the sale process moves forward, the opposition has vowed to keep the pressure on the PC majority, ensuring that the saga of the Premier's jet remains a focal point of legislative debate in the coming weeks and months





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