Premier Doug Ford and Federal Minister Melanie Joly insist Stellantis must rehire over 2,200 laid-off Brampton auto workers and abandon its sale to defense contractor Roshel before receiving any government incentives.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has issued a direct statement regarding ongoing negotiations with Stellantis over the future of its Brampton manufacturing facility, emphasizing that the immediate priority is the rehiring of more than 2,200 employees who have been on layoff since 2023. Ford made these remarks to reporters at Queen's Park on Monday, clearly stating that the provincial government expects the automaker to bring its former workforce back on board as a non-negotiable aspect of any potential resolution. His intervention highlights the intense pressure being placed on the company to retain its human capital amidst a contentious dispute over the plant's ownership and operational future.

Core Details of the Industrial Dispute

The Brampton facility, which previously produced Chrysler vehicles, was shuttered in 2023 to undergo a massive retooling process designed to shift production toward electric Jeep vehicles. However, Stellantis paused this retooling project, leaving the 2,200 workers in a state of professional limbo for over a year. The situation escalated further when the company announced earlier this month that it intended to sell the industrial site to Roshel, a prominent defense contractor, which has stated it would prioritize hiring affected workers but will not be legally bound to honor previous employment commitments made by Stellantis.

Also read Roshel buys idle Brampton Stellantis plant to expand armoured vehicle production

Government Positions and Financial Incentives

Ontario's Minister of Economic Development Vic Fedeli revealed on Friday that provincial discussions with Stellantis are focused on keeping the facility "warm" to ensure automotive jobs in the region do not disappear permanently. Federal Industry Minister Melanie Joly echoed these sentiments during a joint news conference, announcing that the federal government is preparing an aggressive financial package intended to persuade Stellantis to keep the plant open. However, Premier Ford clarified that while the province is coordinating with Ottawa, no provincial funds have been allocated to the company yet, and Ontario will only engage in discussions about incentives if Stellantis commits to employing upwards of 3,000 people.

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Conditions for Federal-Provincial Support

When questioned about the potential use of funds from a joint 2.5 billion dollar federal-provincial fund designed to bolster the auto industry, Ford emphasized that the province must work in tandem with the federal government. He explicitly stated that Ontario has provided Stellantis with absolutely nothing to date and will not confirm any future monetary offers. Ford insisted that any federal-provincial financial support would be contingent on the automaker guaranteeing a significant workforce of 3,000 to 4,000 employees, a threshold that remains unmet under the current scenario where the plant is slated for sale.

Stakeholder Responses and Future Steps

Federal Minister Joly reinforced the conditional nature of government support during an interview on CTV Question Period on Sunday, telling host Vassy Kapelos that taxpayer funds cannot be awarded to a company that is actively going against its contractual obligations. She made it clear that Stellantis must abandon its plans to sell the plant to Roshel before any further financial conversations can take place. The stakeholders are now awaiting a definitive response from the automaker, with the provincial and federal governments united in their demand for a solution that preserves high-volume manufacturing jobs in the Brampton area.