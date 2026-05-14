Ontario Government Cracks Down on Ticket Scalpers and Resale Websites

The Ontario government has begun enforcing a cap on the resale price of tickets at face value to prevent ticket scalpers and resale websites from profiting excessively. Stephen Crawford, the minister of public and business service delivery and procurement, announced the inspections and the coming enforcement.

The Ontario government has begun cracking down on ticket scalpers and resale websites to ensure they comply with a cap on the resale price of tickets at face value.

Stephen Crawford, the minister of public and business service delivery and procurement, announced that letters notifying resellers of inspections went out last week, and inspections are underway this week. Crawford mentioned that ticket brokers and big companies like StubHub and SeatGeek will be receiving letters and inspections. The rule was passed as part of Ontario's provincial budget to prevent people from selling or enabling the sale of tickets for more than they were originally bought for.

The coming enforcement might include phone calls, site visits, and fines or charges for violations. Despite the coming enforcement, some companies are still selling tickets for more than face value. StubHub, for example, lists the face value of each ticket on its website, but a breakdown during checkout shows the price at far more than face value.

The companies are working with the government to follow the rules, but some compliance details could have been sorted out before the rule came into effect





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Ontario Government Ticket Scalpers Resale Websites Ticket Resale Price Cap Enforcement Inspections Ticket Brokers Stubhub Seatgeek Viagogo Compliance Enforcement Details

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