Ontario Government Allocates $1.7 Billion to Expand Post-Secondary Seats in Key Sectors

The province is investing $1.7 billion to create 70,000 new seats in health care, STEM, education, and skilled trades at colleges and universities, with a focus on aligning training with local labor market needs.

The Ontario government has announced a significant investment of $1.7 billion to create an additional 70,000 seats in high-demand sectors at publicly assisted colleges and universities across the province.

This initiative focuses on fields such as health care, STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics), education, and the skilled trades. The funding builds on a previous investment of $975 million made since February, which already created 30,000 new seats in health care, STEM, and education. The latest announcement involves a call for proposals supported by a further $730 million, aiming to establish 40,000 new seats across these economy-driving programs.

In total, the province is committing resources for 70,000 seats with a combined investment of $1.7 billion. As part of the call for proposals, institutions must engage with local businesses and employers to develop growth plans that align expanded seat offerings with regional labor market demands. The first seats from this initiative are expected to be available for students in the fall semester.

Skills Ontario praised the announcement, highlighting the importance of regional labor market alignment through the proposed Priority Growth Plans. Ian Howcroft, CEO of Skills Ontario, stated that this investment moves beyond simply increasing access to education; it aims to build a responsive and future-ready training system. By connecting education directly to local economic needs, the approach better equips students to succeed while enhancing the competitiveness of Ontario's industries





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Ontario Education Funding College Seats University Expansion Skilled Trades Health Care STEM Labor Market Alignment Skills Ontario

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