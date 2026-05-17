Ontario forest fire in progress, not under control as of 12:30 p.m.

Two fire ranger crews, along with Tilden Lake Fire Department, are battling a forest fire in Northern Ontario. The North Bay 7 fire, which measures 0.3 hectares, is burning approximately 0.6 km west of Highway 11 and 0.8 km west of Tilden Lake. The fire was confirmed at 12:25 p.m. and remains uncontrolled as of 12:30 p.m. No highway closure is in place but smoke may reduce visibility. The forest in West Nipissing, along with other parts of Ontario, remains dangerously dry. Burning is only permitted after 6 p.m., and permits are required for anything larger than a campfire.

Two fire ranger crews along with the Tilden Lake Fire Department battled a forest fire approximately 0.6 km west of Highway 11 and 0.8 km west of Tilden Lake on May 17, 2026.

An incident report confirmed the fire as North Bay 7, which covered 0.3 hectares. The fire was still not under control at 12:30 p.m., as no highway closure was in place, but smoke might affect visibility. A state of emergency due to localized flooding in West Nipissing prompted earlier warning, but the region remains dangerously dry. Burning is only allowed after 6 p.m., and permits are required for anything larger than a campfire





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Forest Fire Ontario North Bay 7 Burning Rules Road Closure Visibility Issue

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