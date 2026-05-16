Ontario First Nations Declare Joint State of Emergency Over Drug Trafficking and Violence

Ginoogaming First Nation and Long Lake #58 First Nation have declared a joint state of emergency over rising crime and violence trespassing into their communities, focusing on drug trafficking and gang-related violence. The declaration comes with calls for support from the provincial and federal governments.

Two neighbouring First Nations in northwestern Ontario have declared a joint state of emergency ‘due to the rising crime and violence trespassing into their communities.

’ Ginoogaming First Nation and Long Lake #58 First Nation, located about 300 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay off Highway 11, reported escalating concerns about drug trafficking and gang-related violence. Chief Sheri Taylor of Ginoogaming First Nation stated, ‘It just seems like things are getting out of hand and getting worse. We decided now as a community that we need to take things a little bit more further because people are not taking this serious enough.

’ The joint state of emergency, declared Monday, comes with calls for the provincial and federal governments to provide necessary interjurisdictional supports to protect and enforce the peace and public safety required on the ground. Chief Taylor emphasized the importance of doing everything possible to protect her members from drug traffickers in the community.

Ginoogaming First Nation has been experiencing an increase in violence and drug and alcohol-related crime, which has overwhelmed leadership and caused community members to fear for their safety. Long Lake #58 First Nation is also dealing with increased crime rates, particularly related to opioid trafficking. They require comprehensive mental health, addiction, and child and youth elder focused treatment, recovery, and aftercare plans.

Indigenous Services Canada, Public Safety Canada, the Province of Ontario, and other partners are expected to collaborate in addressing these concerns





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Ontario First Nations Collaboration Drug Trafficking Gang-Related Violence State Of Emergency

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