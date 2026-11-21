The Ontario Fire Marshal concluded Crown evidence in the Jonathan Graham murder trial, confirming gasoline ignition sources near the victim's Jeep. Joudrey's defense prepares to challenge these findings next week.

Clive Hubbard from the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office provided the final testimony for the Crown in the murder trial concerning the death of Jonathan Graham. Hubbard arrived at the strip plaza located at Admiral Drive and Trafalgar Street just hours after the incident on July 12, 2022, when Graham, age 29, was set on fire. The Crown called Hubbard as its last witness to establish forensic evidence regarding the ignition source and the sequence of events leading to Graham's death.

Forensic Evidence on the Vehicle

Hubbard inspected the white Jeep Compass belonging to the victim during his on-site investigation. He discovered gasoline residue on the driver side seat inside the motor vehicle. Despite the presence of flammable liquid, Hubbard testified that there was no evidence of fire inside or around the vehicle itself. He noted a complete absence of charring or scorching marks on the Jeep, indicating the fire did not originate within the car's interior or engine compartment.

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Ignition Source and Fire Origin

The fire marshal identified a Bic lighter near two dumpsters as the probable ignition mechanism for the blaze. He explained that vapors from the gasoline were ignited, likely by the lighter or a match, which subsequently set Graham's clothing and the ground on fire. Hubbard concluded that the origin of the fire occurred somewhere between the white Jeep and the area of charred grass. This scientific assessment supports the Crown's theory that Graham was doused with gasoline from a Pepsi bottle before being set alight.

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Crown Theory and Defendant Plea

Joudrey, who is charged with first degree murder, has entered a plea of not guilty to these charges. The court has previously heard testimony that Graham and his best friend engaged in a fight on the night of the incident while visiting a nearby after-hours hangout. The Crown alleges that the parties eventually reunited at the strip plaza, where Joudrey acted out of anger by dousing Graham with the accelerant and igniting him. Graham was rushed to the hospital with severe burns but ultimately died from thermal injuries sustained during the attack.

Next Steps in Legal Proceedings

With the Crown's case closed, the judicial focus now shifts to the defense team representing Joudrey. The defense will have the opportunity to cross-examine the evidence presented by the Ontario Fire Marshal and challenge the forensic conclusions regarding the fire's origin. The trial is scheduled to resume next week, marking the beginning of the defense's presentation. This phase will be critical in determining whether the jury accepts the scientific evidence linking Joudrey to the murder of Jonathan Graham.