An 80-year-old London, Ontario man lost $205,000 from his TD Bank account over eight months. His family says the bank denied their fraud claims twice and they have reported the theft to police.

An Ontario family is searching for answers after more than $200,000 was taken from their father's TD Bank account over eight months without explanation. Don Jackson, an 80-year-old London, Ontario resident, discovered the missing funds after returning from the holidays.

The family reported the theft to police and says TD Bank has denied their fraud claims twice. Jackson said he is not very familiar with online banking. The money started disappearing at the beginning of the year and again during the summer. His wife, Sarah, handled most of the banking during their 40-year marriage.

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Family Reports Large Bank Theft

After she passed away, his family helped him set up his accounts so he could bank on his own. In January, Jackson's daughter Denise Shaheen said the family noticed money was missing. It was not clear why. Shaheen said her father had no idea what happened and was probably not contacted by phone or any other way because he does not know how to do anything online, including banking.

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The withdrawals came in large batches. In the spring, $75,000 went missing from his credit line. More money was taken during the summer. Shaheen described the transfers as $34,000 all at once, followed by two separate transfers of $29,000 each.

A total of $205,000 went missing from Jackson's bank accounts. Shaheen questioned how such large sums could be moved without security checks. She said the family is now dealing with TD fraud claims and that the claims have been denied twice. She said the bank keeps blaming family members or her father instead of addressing the theft.

Bank Responds to Fraud Claims

A TD Bank spokesperson told CTV News the bank recognizes how upsetting and frustrating it can be to be impacted by scams. The spokesperson said TD takes all reports of fraud and scams very seriously and that this particular case remains under review, so the bank is not in a position to comment on the specific circumstances. The bank said protecting clients and helping them recognize and avoid scams is a top priority.

TD also said clients should protect their PINs and passwords and never share this confidential information or other banking credentials with anyone. The bank said cardholders are responsible for keeping their cards and banking credentials secure. Its review process considers various factors, including whether a client disclosed account details, such as a one-time passcode, to a third party. The missing income was later reported to police.

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The family said it is hoping for a positive outcome soon. Interest on the missing money costs about $1,000 a month, adding ongoing financial strain. Shaheen said she needs someone to tell the family where the money went and what happened. Jackson said he wants help to get the money back or put a stop to the theft because he does not know what to do.