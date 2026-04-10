Ontario Fails to Collect Millions from Animal Abusers, Raising Concerns About Enforcement

Ontario has failed to collect the majority of money owed by alleged animal abusers, sparking criticism about the province's commitment to animal welfare and enforcement of animal cruelty laws. Documents obtained through freedom-of-information requests reveal a significant gap between funds owed and funds collected, prompting calls for improved accountability and stricter enforcement measures.

TORONTO — Ontario has failed to collect more than 90 per cent of money owed by alleged animal abuse rs whose pets, livestock, or menagerie were seized during investigations. This significant shortfall in revenue collection has raised concerns about the effectiveness of the province's animal welfare enforcement efforts.

The details emerged from documents obtained by an animal advocacy group through freedom-of-information laws, revealing a substantial gap between the funds owed and the funds recovered. This raises questions about the commitment of the government to hold abusers accountable and ensures that taxpayers are not left to shoulder the financial burden of animal care during investigations. The situation underscores the importance of robust enforcement mechanisms and the need for accountability in the province's animal welfare programs.\Since 2019, the province has charged animal owners for the care of animals seized by Animal Welfare Services, totaling $10,633,241. However, the Ministry of Finance has only collected $1,020,582 over the past seven years, leaving over $9 million uncollected. This discrepancy highlights a critical issue in the enforcement of animal cruelty laws and the financial management of animal welfare services. Solicitor General Michael Kerzner, responsible for animal welfare across the province, expressed his interest in investigating the matter. The Ministry of Finance is responsible for collecting the owed funds, but the Finance Minister's office has not responded to inquiries regarding the low collection rate. The province established Animal Welfare Services in 2019, following the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals relinquishing its role in enforcing animal cruelty laws. The service employs approximately 100 animal welfare inspectors who investigate allegations of animal cruelty throughout Ontario. These inspectors are responsible for investigating cases involving a wide range of animals, from household pets to farm animals and those in zoos and aquariums. Kerzner has defended the work of the animal welfare inspectors, emphasizing their dedication to protecting animals.\The 'statement of account,' issued to animal owners, covers costs related to care, treatment, shelter, and other necessary services provided to the animals while in the custody of Animal Welfare Services, prior to any forfeiture of the animals. Donna Power, the president of advocacy group Humane Initiative, expressed shock at the low collection rate, stating that only nine or ten percent of the funds are being collected. She initiated a freedom-of-information request to assess the province's animal protection practices. Power has expressed her lack of confidence in both Animal Welfare Services and the Solicitor General. She feels that the government has abdicated its responsibility in this area. In response to Power's inquiries, a collection specialist from the Ministry of Finance detailed the collection efforts, including phone calls, letters, and payment arrangements. They also mentioned the planned implementation of enhanced collection tools, such as liens, warrants, and garnishments, effective February 2026, aimed at improving recovery on outstanding accounts. If payment isn't negotiated within 180 days, the bill might be referred to private collection agencies. Interim Liberal leader John Fraser and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner have also voiced concerns. Fraser questioned the effectiveness of enforcement without penalties, while Schreiner criticized the government for seemingly letting abusers off the hook. Both leaders called for increased enforcement efforts to ensure the law's effectiveness.\The failure to collect the majority of the funds owed by animal abusers raises serious questions about accountability and the effectiveness of the government's animal welfare policies. The situation calls for a thorough review of the collection practices and a reevaluation of the enforcement mechanisms to better protect animals and ensure that those who abuse them are held accountable. There is a clear need for increased enforcement efforts to ensure that the law is followed and that animal welfare is a priority. The government's actions, or lack thereof, send a message about the seriousness with which it takes animal protection. Enhanced collection tools and a more proactive approach are necessary to improve the recovery of outstanding funds and prevent future crimes. The province must prioritize the protection of animals and take all necessary steps to ensure that animal abusers are held accountable for their actions, including more vigorous financial penalties and improved enforcement measures. The public demands transparency and a commitment to animal welfare and to taxpayers' money. The public and animal advocacy groups will continue to push for action and to scrutinize the government's efforts to protect animals and manage public funds responsibly





SooToday / 🏆 8. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Animal Welfare Animal Abuse Ontario Government Enforcement

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Ontario student pleads guilty in U.S. terrorism caseA Pakistani citizen who lived on a study permit in the Greater Toronto Area has pleaded guilty in a U.S. federal court of attempting to commit an act of terrorism transcending national boundaries.

Read more »

Environmental groups launch constitutional challenge over Ontario's special economic zonesTORONTO — Several environmental groups have launched a constitutional challenge seeking to kill an Ontario law that allows cabinet to suspend other laws, arguing the Doug Ford government has abdicated the role of the legislature.

Read more »

Ontario MP Marilyn Gladu says she's joining Carney's Liberal governmentNational Newswatch: Canada's most comprehensive site for political news and views.

Read more »

Advocacy groups file constitutional challenge of Ontario’s Special Economic Zones ActLaw is ‘dangerously undemocratic,’ and a ‘Trump-like’ power grab, Democracy Watch co-founder says

Read more »

Fuel surcharges ripple through eastern Ontario’s farm economy amid Iran conflict uncertaintyFrom grain elevators to dairy barns, rising fuel costs are squeezing every link in Eastern Ontario’s agricultural chain and operators say the uncertainty tied to the war in Iran is making it even harder to plan ahead.

Read more »

Motion to explore private bus service in Ottawa’s rural areas fails at councilAn Ottawa councillor’s push to explore private transportation service in rural areas has hit a dead end.

Read more »