Ontario Expands Hantavirus Monitoring to Seven Additional Low-Risk Contacts as Global Cases Rise to 11

Ontario’s Ministry of Health has placed seven more individuals under isolation orders related to a global hantavirus outbreak, bringing the total number being monitored in the province to ten alongside six cases in Alberta and British Columbia. High-risk contacts include passengers from a cruise ship linked to three deaths, with another individual who shared a flight with an infected passenger. The World Health Organization notes the global risk remains low, though localized vigilance continues due to the virus’s extended incubation period.

TORONTO — Ontario health authorities have issued isolation orders for seven additional individuals as part of ongoing monitoring related to a global hantavirus outbreak, though officials classify these cases as low-risk contacts.

Jackson Jacobs, a spokesperson for Ontario’s Health Minister, confirmed this addition follows the initial three high-risk exposures identified earlier. These high-risk individuals, who were in direct contact with infected passengers during travel, remain under strict 45-day isolation as a precautionary measure. The total number of monitored individuals across Ontario now includes ten people, with six more isolating in Alberta and British Columbia. Low-risk classification applies to those who had secondary contact with high-risk individuals.

In Ontario, high-risk cases include a couple from Grey Bruce who were on the affected cruise ship and a visitor to Canada in the Peel region. All shared a flight with a cruise passenger who later succumbed to hantavirus. Health officials report that the three high-risk contacts in Ontario remain asymptomatic. The World Health Organization continues to assess the global risk as minimal, though cases have risen to 11 globally, including three fatalities.

No new deaths have been reported since May 2, with all confirmed cases linked to the cruise ship incident. Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, cautioned that while no signs of a broader outbreak exist, vigilance remains critical due to the virus’s extended incubation period. Public health experts emphasize the Andes virus strain responsible—a type of hantavirus known for person-to-person transmission—requires prolonged, close exposure and poses no pandemic risk.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on May 12, 2026. Health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. Canadian Press retains editorial independence over the content. Nicole Ireland and Hannah Alberga, The Canadian Press





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