Ontario English Catholic Teachers Vote 98 Per Cent for Strike Mandate

OECTA says 98 per cent of its 45,000 members voted in favour of a strike mandate on Nov. 12 and 13, as education unions press the government amid stalled contract talks.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association, known as OECTA, says 98 per cent of its members voted in favour of a strike mandate. The union represents 45,000 teachers in Ontario's English Catholic schools.

The strike vote was held on November 12 and 13, 2026, and OECTA says the result gives the union an overwhelming mandate to strike if necessary. The Canadian Press first reported the figures on November 16, 2026. How the Strike Vote Gives OECTA Its Mandate OECTA's strike mandate means its members have authorized the union to take job action if talks with the government do not produce a deal.

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Vote Sends Message To Government

The vote was held over two days, November 12 and 13, and the 98 per cent approval rate is the figure the union is using to show the strength of its position at the bargaining table. The mandate does not automatically mean a strike will begin, but it gives the union the authority to call one. OECTA president Rene Jansen in de Wal said the vote sends an unmistakable message to the government.

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He tied the result to what he described as chronic underfunding of the province's schools. According to Jansen in de Wal, teachers are seeing the effects of that underfunding in their classrooms every day, and the vote reflects how strongly members feel about it. Teachers Point to Classroom Pressures and Shortages Jansen in de Wal said Ontario's schools are struggling with overcrowded classrooms, staffing shortages, escalating violence and dwindling resources.

He presented these problems as the direct consequences of underfunding, rather than as isolated issues in individual schools. In his account, the strain is felt across the system and is the reason teachers are demanding action from the government. The OECTA president's comments frame the strike vote as a response to working conditions as well as to pay and contracts.

Province-Wide Strike Votes This Month

By listing overcrowding, staffing gaps, violence and limited resources together, the union is arguing that the problems are connected and that they will not be solved without changes to how schools are funded. Province-Wide Strike Votes and Stalled Bargaining All of Ontario's major education unions are holding strike votes this month, which means November 2026. Those unions hope that strong mandates will lead to progress at the bargaining table, where they are trying to reach new agreements with the government.

Current education contracts expired at the end of August, and negotiations are now stalled. The main obstacle is a dispute between the unions and the government over which issues should be bargained centrally and which should be left to local unions and school boards. The Ontario Labour Relations Board is now deciding that dispute, and until it rules, the parties remain at an impasse on the structure of the talks.

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What the Mandate Means for Schools and Next Steps For families and students, the immediate effect of the strike mandate is uncertainty. A mandate only authorizes action, so schools continue to operate normally unless and until the union decides to strike. The outcome will depend on whether the Ontario Labour Relations Board resolves the dispute over central and local bargaining and whether talks with the government move forward afterward.

Board Decision Shapes Contract Talks

The next milestone is the Ontario Labour Relations Board's decision on which issues belong at the central table and which belong to local unions and school boards. That ruling will shape how the remaining contract talks are organized, and it will determine how quickly OECTA and the government can return to bargaining on pay, staffing and classroom conditions.