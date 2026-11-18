Members of the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario have voted 97 per cent in favour of strike action, the union says, as bargaining resumes later this month.

The Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario says 97 per cent of its education workers and 97 per cent of its teacher and occasional teacher members have voted in favour of strike action.

The union represents around 84,000 members, including public elementary school teachers and designated early childhood educators. ETFO President David Mastin announced the results in a news release on Wednesday. He said the strong strike mandates reflect the growing challenges educators face every day in schools and work sites across Ontario and underscore members solidarity and support for the bargaining team.

Also read Ontario High School Teachers Vote 96% for Strike Mandate as Unions Unite

Mastin said the vote sends a powerful message to the government and the Council of Ontario Directors of Education that ETFO members are united, determined, and prepared to take action if necessary. He said members want to secure meaningful improvements to their working conditions, which are students learning conditions. A strike vote does not mean elementary school teachers will actually strike.

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ETFO Prioritizes Fairly Negotiated Agreement

ETFO says its priority is to reach a fairly negotiated agreement at both negotiating tables, where bargaining is set to resume at the end of this month. The union is seeking improvements on priorities that include smaller class sizes, fair compensation, job security, and stronger health and safety protections. Mastin said members overwhelmingly supported the strike mandates because they are frustrated by years of chronic underfunding and deteriorating learning and working conditions.

The ETFO results follow similar votes by other Ontario education unions. The Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens announced its members voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike mandate, with 96 per cent support. The provinces public high school teachers voted 96 per cent in favour of a strike mandate one day earlier. English Catholic teachers voted 98 per cent in favour two days before the ETFO results were released.

ETFO headquarters is located in Toronto. The union represents both teachers and education workers across Ontario public elementary schools.