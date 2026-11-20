Five major Ontario education unions have secured strike mandates, signaling potential job action. Officials stress no imminent threat to schools as bargaining resumes in December.

Five major education unions in Ontario have officially secured strike mandates following recent member votes. This development establishes the legal framework for potential job action if negotiations between school boards and union representatives fail to produce agreements. The vote results indicate overwhelming support among union members for taking collective action if necessary.

Strike Vote Results and Member Support

All five of Ontario's major education sector unions announced the outcomes of their strike votes this week. The percentage of members voting in favor of a strike ranged significantly, with results between 94 and 98 percent of respondents supporting the mandate. These high percentages reflect strong cohesion within the various teaching and support staff associations across the province.

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Union officials emphasized that receiving this mandate does not mean a strike is immediate or inevitable. Instead, it grants the bargaining teams the authority and backing of their members to pursue job action should negotiations break down completely. The mandates serve as a powerful negotiating tool rather than an immediate threat to school operations.

Legal Process and Timeline Requirements

Several legal steps must be completed before any teachers or education workers can legally walk off the job. On November 18, the Ontario Labour Relations Board issued a decision clarifying which issues can be negotiated centrally and which must be addressed locally. This ruling cleared the way for substantive bargaining to resume after previous legal ambiguities.

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Before a legal strike can take place, unions must go through additional steps under Ontario's Labour Relations Act. These steps include the conciliation process and the issuance of a no-board report. Once a no-board report is issued, it starts a 17-day countdown to a potential strike or lockout.

Furthermore, the law requires at least five days' notice before a strike can begin. This notice period should give school boards sufficient time to inform families of potential disruptions. Education Minister Paul Calandra stated there is no imminent threat of a walkout due to these required processes.

Government Stance and Union Demands

Education Minister Paul Calandra confirmed that bargaining dates with the unions are scheduled to begin Friday and continue over the coming months. He emphasized that there is absolutely no imminent strike threat because multiple processes must be put in place before action can start. Calandra urged both sides to focus on reaching an agreement and getting a deal done.

The unions argue they have been waiting months for meaningful negotiations to address critical concerns. Key issues include growing class sizes, inadequate supports for students with special needs, and insufficient mental health services. The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation President Martha Hradowy described the mandate as reflecting frustration with eight years of government cuts.

Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario President David Mastin stated that his union is scheduled to bargain next Thursday and Friday. He added that the vote should be seen as a message to the government rather than a warning to families about immediate school closures. The unions want the government to address their concerns seriously.

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Impact on Students and Future Outlook

Parents should not assume that a strike mandate means their child's school will close. The type and timing of any potential job action depend on which union is involved, the outcome of negotiations, and the legal steps taken. Ontario English Catholic Teacher Association President René Jansen in de Wal said it is highly unlikely to see job action before Christmas.

Jansen in de Wal emphasized that teachers want to be in their classes and love the kids. AEFO, which represents French-language teachers, stressed that their priority remains reaching an agreement without disrupting the school year. They stated they want schools where students can learn in a safe environment with necessary resources.

Ontario's education sector has experienced significant labour disputes in recent years. In February 2020, the province's major teachers' unions took part in a joint provincewide one-day walkout. This was the first time all four had staged a simultaneous strike since 1997.

In November 2022, about 55,000 CUPE education workers moved to strike until they reached a deal with the Ford government. Premier Doug Ford initially invoked the notwithstanding clause to make strikes illegal but ultimately backed down and repealed the legislation. The negotiations now aim to prevent similar disruptions in the current academic year.