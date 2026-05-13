Ontario Education Minister Paul Calandra Denies Request to Overturn Catholic School Board's Pride Flag Decision

Education Minister Paul Calandra has denied a request to overturn the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board's decision from 2024 to not fly the Pride flag because he cannot interfere in denominational issues, even in boards under supervision. The board supervisor was directed to hold a meeting to reconsider their decision on the Pride flag.

Education Minister Paul Calandra has denied a request to overturn the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board's decision from 2024 to not fly the Pride flag, saying he cannot interfere in denominational issues, even in boards under supervision.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association asked Calandra to use his provincial supervision powers to also direct that the board fly the Pride flag. However, Calandra's response obtained by The Canadian Press stated that he was only able to make the direction on Every Child Matters and survivor flags last fall because they were not denominational matters. Calandra directed the board supervisor to hold a meeting to reconsider their decision on the Pride flag, considering its importance





CBCToronto / 🏆 51. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Education Minister Catholic School Board Denied Request Provincial Supervision Catholic Teachers' Association Every Child Matters Survivor Flags Pride Flag Denomination Interference

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ontario education minister says he can't interfere in Catholic board's Pride flag banEducation Minister Paul Calandra has denied a request to overturn a Catholic school board’s decision not to fly the Pride flag because he cannot interfere in denominational issues, even in boards under supervision.

Read more »

Ontario Education Minister Refuses Override Of Catholic School Board's Pride Flag Decision Over Denominational IssuesPaul Calandra, the Ontario education minister, denied the request to overturn a Catholic school board's decision not to fly a Pride flag, stating he cannot interfere in denominational issues, even under supervision.

Read more »

Ontario Education Minister Denies Request to Override Catholic School Board's Pride Flag DecisionPaul Calandra, the Ontario education minister, has denied a request to intervene in the decision of the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board regarding the Pride flag, thereby emphasizing that he cannot interfere in denominational issues, even in schools under his supervision.

Read more »

Ontario education minister says he can't interfere in Catholic board's Pride flag banTORONTO — Education Minister Paul Calandra has denied a request to overturn a Catholic school board's decision not to fly the Pride flag because he cannot interfere in denominational issues, even in boards under supervision.

Read more »