Ontario Education Minister Denies Request to Override Catholic School Board's Pride Flag Decision

Paul Calandra, the Ontario education minister, has denied a request to intervene in the decision of the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board regarding the Pride flag, thereby emphasizing that he cannot interfere in denominational issues, even in schools under his supervision.

TORONTO — Education Minister Paul Calandra has denied a request to overturn a Catholic school board's decision not to fly the Pride flag due to his inability to interfere in denominational issues, even in boards under supervision.

The Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board, one of eight provincial-supervised boards, voted two years ago against allowing flags marking Pride and other events. Last fall, Calandra directed the board to change its flag policy, having deemed its previous policy as a "symbol of prejudice". The Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA) had asked Calandra to use his provincial supervision powers to also direct the board to fly the Pride flag.

However, Calandra sent a correspondence to OECTA stating that he was unable to intervene since it was a denominational matter. In his letter, Calandra acknowledged the importance of the issue and directed the board supervisor to hold a meeting to reconsider their decision





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