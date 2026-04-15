Ontario Driver Recounts 8-Month Battle for $40K Insurance Payout After Serious Crash, Cites 'Betrayal'

An Ontario man describes an eight-month ordeal with his insurance company, CAA Insurance, after a severe car crash, facing delays, communication breakdowns, and disputed valuations before finally receiving a settlement for his totalled vehicle. He plans legal action for alleged mishandling of his claim.

An Ontario driver has expressed a profound sense of betrayal after enduring an eight-month ordeal to receive a $40,000 insurance payout following a significant car accident . Abdul Majid, a 65-year-old resident of Maple, Ontario, was involved in a collision on September 2, 2025, while driving in Vaughan. He recounts slowing down for traffic when his vehicle was struck forcefully from behind.

The impact was so severe that his car spun, mounted the curb, landed on its side, and was ultimately declared a total loss. Majid, who sustained neck and back injuries from the crash, was thankful to have survived but was shaken by the experience. He reported the incident to his insurer, CAA Insurance, the following day. The damaged vehicle, a 2018 Lexus ES300h, was towed away.

As Majid recovered, he began attempting to contact his assigned insurance adjuster to initiate the claims process. However, emails sent to CAA Insurance over the subsequent weeks and months reportedly went unanswered, as documented in correspondence viewed by CTV News. Lacking any guidance from his insurer, Majid found himself compelled to cover the towing and storage fees out-of-pocket, amounting to $9,940.61, in order to retrieve his car and have it transported to a salvage yard.

Growing increasingly anxious for an update on his claim status, Majid contacted CAA’s customer relations team on November 6. It was then, he stated, that he discovered his assigned adjuster had left the company. He expressed disbelief that he had been attempting to communicate with an individual who was no longer employed by CAA, with no prior notification from the company.

Approximately one month later, Majid was presented with a total loss settlement offer. However, CAA initially proposed to cover only 50 percent of the storage costs, citing that the rates exceeded industry standards. They offered $21,075.90 plus tax for his car, an amount he considered thousands of dollars below his expectations. Dissatisfied with this offer, Majid commissioned an independent appraisal of his vehicle, which valued it at $26,851.00 plus tax. He also escalated the discrepancy to CAA’s ombudsperson.

Majid detailed in an email that the moment he disputed both the reimbursement for towing expenses and the vehicle's valuation, CAA abruptly announced that the claim was under investigation due to an alleged lien on the vehicle. He noted that his file had since been assigned to a second adjuster, who requested a two-hour phone call to discuss the claim. A ServiceOntario document obtained by Majid and reviewed by CTV News confirmed that no liens were recorded on the vehicle, which had been gifted to his family and was never financed.

After submitting the necessary documentation for the alleged lien investigation, Majid's file was reassigned to a third adjuster. This adjuster requested his participation in a third-party forensic investigation into the crash, which would analyze the vehicle's speed at the time of the collision. Majid stated he participated willingly, having nothing to conceal. He described the prolonged claim resolution process as extremely difficult and stressful, impacting his ability to attend crucial physiotherapy and medical appointments.

In response to inquiries from CTV News Toronto, a spokesperson for CAA Insurance confirmed that the claim has since been resolved. The spokesperson stated that CAA Insurance employs a clear and established process for assessing claims, designed to ensure fairness, accuracy, and timely resolution for all policyholders, emphasizing that timely information sharing by the insured is a critical component of this process.

Abdul Majid confirmed that CAA has agreed to the independently appraised value of his vehicle and to cover 100 percent of the towing and storage costs. However, he maintains that all requested documents were submitted promptly. He expressed relief that CAA is finally moving towards a resolution but voiced concern that it took contacting CTV News to prompt significant progress.

While CAA now appears to be meeting its contractual obligations, Majid believes the handling of his claim warrants a regulatory review. Despite the settlement, Majid intends to pursue legal action against CAA to seek compensation for the loss of use of his vehicle and other damages resulting from what he alleges was mishand the claim. Anne Marie Thomas, director of consumer and industry relations for the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC), commented in an interview with CTV News that most auto insurance claims are typically settled within two weeks to a month, provided there are no unforeseen complications.





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