Ontario Doctors Urge End to Fax Machines and Launch of Central Intake for Specialist Care

The Ontario Medical Association calls for a provincewide central intake system and an end to fax-based referrals, citing long specialist wait times that push patients into emergency departments.

TORONTO - Ontario's doctors are calling on the province to reform access to specialist care, drop the use of fax machines and launch a provincewide central intake so they can end their patchwork process of finding specialized care for patients through group chats and social media.

The Ontario Medical Association says problems with accessing specialist care have led to Ontarians turning to hospital emergency departments instead. OMA president Dr. Rebecca Hicks says a recent survey shows one third of patients with a chronic condition are waiting six months or longer to see a specialist. She says patients are now also waiting on average 30 days longer to get an MRI scan compared to 2022, and that is further complicating timely care.

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Hicks says the lack of a comprehensive central intake system has left doctors scouring their own group chats and Facebook groups to help circumvent the current system they describe as a black box. Health Minister Sylvia Jones says the province will work on a centralized intake system for specialized care once they have completed their central intake project for primary care.

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Informal Digital Networks Fill Gaps

The OMA argues that the current fragmented system is not only inefficient but also unsafe for patients who require urgent specialized attention. Dr. Hicks emphasized that the reliance on informal digital networks highlights a significant gap in the provincial health infrastructure. Doctors report spending valuable clinical time attempting to locate slots with specialists rather than focusing on direct patient care. The use of outdated fax technology for referrals remains a major point of contention within the medical community.

Physicians Rely On Informal Digital Networks This inefficiency forces many physicians to rely on personal social media connections to navigate the complex referral landscape. Emergency departments are seeing increased pressure as patients seek immediate solutions for conditions that should be managed through specialized outpatient care. The OMA survey data underscores the severity of the crisis facing Ontario patients dealing with chronic health issues.

Wait times for diagnostic imaging have also deteriorated significantly over the past year, adding to patient anxiety and health deterioration. Health officials acknowledge the strain on the system but point to ongoing projects as evidence of governmental commitment. Minister Jones stated that the specialized care intake is contingent on the successful completion of primary care initiatives. Critics argue that this phased approach delays much-needed relief for patients currently stuck in the referral bottleneck.

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Association Presses For Modernization

The medical association continues to press for immediate action to modernize the referral process across the province. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2026. Liam Casey, The Canadian Press