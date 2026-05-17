Ontario doctor who organized mass vaccination clinics during pandemic ordered to repay $600,000

Dr. Elaine Ma, a Kingston, Ont., doctor who organized dozens of vaccine clinics early in the COVID-19 pandemic, was ordered to pay back hundreds of thousands of dollars in fees for those services. The case was first taken to the Health Services Appeal and Review Board (HSARB), which ruled she needed to repay the government. However, the case moved up the court chain and earlier this month, Ontario's court of appeal declined to hear it. The case could return to the HSARB, but Ma hasn't been given a date.

During the height of the pandemic, Dr. Elaine Ma organized 48 mass vaccination clinics where she, along with other doctors and medical students, administered thousands of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In 2024, the Ontario Health Insurance Plan (OHIP) said she had to pay back $600,000 she had billed for the shots, plus approximately $35,000 in interest. The case was first taken to the Health Services Appeal and Review Board (HSARB), which ruled she needed to repay the government.

However, the case moved up the court chain and earlier this month, Ontario's court of appeal declined to hear it. The case could return to the HSARB, but Ma hasn't been given a date. Dr. Ma's ordeal has raised concerns about fairness, according to the Ontario Medical Association. The OMA president, Dr. Rebecca Hicks, said it's difficult to see someone act in good faith to protect patients and then end up being targeted





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COVID-19 Vaccine Mass Vaccination Clinics Dr. Elaine Ma Ontario Health Insurance Plan (OHIP) Health Services Appeal And Review Board (HSARB Court Of Appeal Ontario Medical Association (OMA)

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