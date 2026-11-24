Ontario Superior Court extends the claims deadline for the Granger class action lawsuit to May 24, 2027. Eligible donors of voluntary DNA samples receive $1394 in damages.

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice has officially extended the deadline for individuals to file claims in a landmark class action lawsuit involving the retention of voluntary DNA samples by law enforcement. Goldblatt Partners LLP confirmed that the claims period for the Granger v. Ontario lawsuit has been extended by six months, moving the final submission date to May 24, 2027. This decision ensures that more individuals who provided biological samples to police between 2000 and 2022 have adequate time to seek compensation for privacy violations.

Settlement Terms And Financial Compensation Details

The core outcome of this legal battle involves a fixed financial award for every eligible class member who validates their claim. The Ontario Superior Court of Justice, presiding over the Granger case, determined that each qualified donor is entitled to $1,000 in Charter damages. In addition to the base compensation, approved claimants will receive an additional $394 in accrued interest, bringing the total payout per person to $1,394. This specific interest amount was approved by the Superior Court in September 2025 as part of the structured settlement agreement.

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Verita Globa, the designated claims administrator for the class action, has already issued payments for all approved claims submitted before the initial deadline last May. These early payouts demonstrate the operational readiness of the compensation framework established by the court. The current extension provides a final opportunity for those who missed earlier windows to come forward and secure their portion of the damages.

Legal Basis For The Chartered Rights Violation

The legal foundation for this compensation rests on the findings of Justice Jasmine Akbarali, who ruled that consent for DNA collection was invalid for individuals who were excluded as suspects in investigations. The court determined that the Ontario Centre of Forensic Sciences (CFS) failed to adequately protect the privacy of donors after their samples were ruled out as matches. This failure persisted despite changes in protocol, meaning the bodily samples and associated data were retained longer than legally or ethically permissible.

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Justice Akbarali highlighted a significant period of inaction between 2008 and 2012 where the forensics centre did nothing to scrap donor information or destroy physical samples. The judge noted that this four-year delay in developing new protocols reflected a lack of urgency regarding the privacy interests of consent donors. The ruling in November 2024 emphasized that anonymizing profiles is not equivalent to permanently removing access to them, thereby violating the Charter rights of the class members.

Eligibility Criteria For Voluntary DNA Donors

To be eligible for compensation under the Granger v. Ontario class action, individuals must meet specific criteria regarding how and when they provided their samples. Eligible persons include anyone who voluntarily provided a DNA sample to the Ontario Provincial Police or other law enforcement agencies in Ontario between June 30, 2000, and April 1, 2022. Crucially, this applies only to those who provided samples without a court order, warrant, or legal compulsion.

The class definition explicitly includes individuals who were consensually swabbed during criminal investigations but were subsequently determined not to be a match to evidence found at crime scenes. This scope is derived from the initial case involving Micky Granger, a migrant farm worker in Vienna, Ontario. In 2013, the Ontario Provincial Police collected samples from Mr. Granger and 95 other seasonal labourers. All 96 samples were tested by the Ontario Centre of Forensic Sciences, and none matched the DNA found at the violent sexual assault scene.

Historical Context Of Forensic Data Retention

The timeline of events leading to this settlement reveals a complex history of data management failures at the Ontario Centre of Forensic Sciences. Between 2000 and 2008, the centre would redact records to remove identifying information from excluded donors but continued to retain the physical samples. In 2008, the centre acknowledged that its previous protocols were unworkable but failed to act for four years. It was not until 2012 that a new policy was implemented to destroy DNA extracts from excluded donors and cease retaining profiles.

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The Ontario Human Rights Tribunal previously ruled that the Ontario Provincial Police had discriminated against the migrant workers involved in the 2013 investigation, violating their human rights. However, the class action lawsuit extends beyond the specific farm workers to cover all consent donors across the province. The Superior Court found that awarding damages serves the purpose of vindicating Charter rights and deterring future breaches of privacy by state institutions.

Next Steps For Claimants And Administration

Individuals who believe they fall within the eligible class must now submit their claims through the designated channels established by Verita Globa. Claims can be filed online or submitted by mail to the claims administrator. The Ontario Superior Court of Justice has mandated that if the total number of valid claims exceeds the available settlement funds, the initial award will be reduced equally for all valid claimants. This mechanism ensures that the compensation pool is distributed fairly among all eligible recipients.

With the deadline now set for May 24, 2027, legal experts from Goldblatt Partners LLP advise eligible donors to review their eligibility carefully. The expansion of the class action to include all voluntary donors, rather than just the farm workers in Vienna, significantly broadens the scope of potential claimants. This ruling establishes a significant precedent for how police and forensic agencies must handle biological data collected from consenting citizens who are not implicated in crimes.