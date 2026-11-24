Two Ontario cancer patients denied funding for out-of-country treatment argued in Divisional Court that the province retroactively changed regulations to extinguish their requests, while the government defended its right to limit health care coverage.

Two cancer patients denied provincial funding for out-of-country treatment for their rare conditions made their arguments in Ontario's Divisional Court in Toronto on Tuesday. Kevin Nash and Sabrina Apitz-Grossman are challenging the denial of public funding for therapies their doctors recommended that are available only in the United States.

Their lawyer, Alyssa Holland, said the two patients were given a runaround during their funding applications and were further disadvantaged when Ontario retroactively changed a regulation after a separate court challenge a few months earlier. The government, she said, has doubled down on its own unfairness by denying funding and by retroactively changing the regulations to cancel the Out of Country Prior Approval Program as it existed, extinguishing the applicants' requests.

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The patients had previously attempted to get funding through programs that offer some hope, including the Case By Case Review Program and the Out of Country Prior Approval Program. They contend Ontario officials provided contradictory guidance during the application process and then retroactively amended regulations to cancel the program, effectively extinguishing their requests after they had invested significant time and hope into the system.

Lawyers for the Ontario government argued that the province is free to set the terms of its health care coverage and that limiting public funding does not trigger any reason for the courts to intervene. Matthew Horner, representing the government, said limits on funding do not deprive individuals of their right to life and security of the person under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

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Funding some treatments and not others is a necessary part of a public health care system, he said. Speaking to reporters at Queen's Park, Ontario Premier Doug Ford invoked the memory of his late brother, Rob Ford, who died of cancer, to express sympathy for the patients.

Premier Doug Ford Sympathizes With Patients

First of all, it's heartbreaking, Ford said. I remember when my brother passed away from cancer. Rob, I was willing to do anything. You're at that desperate point.

Ford said he would not reinstate funding for out-of-country treatments, accusing foreign pharmaceutical companies of trying to take advantage of the province's public health care system. A lot of these companies are saying, I don't want to go through the process, I don't want to go through Health Canada, and they want to take advantage of people in need of treatment, he said. What they're trying to do is enhance their bottom line, which is terrible in my opinion.

They're trying to circumvent the process. Ford said the government would continue trying to support patients as much as possible within existing legal and regulatory frameworks. Outside court, Nash told reporters that the aggressive melanoma he is fighting means the stakes could not be higher. It's life or death, he said.

If I don't win this, I won't get TIL therapy, and my odds of living much past February are zero. The cancer is spreading everywhere now, and eventually it will start breaking through my skin, my hips will become riddled with cancer, and I won't be able to walk. Nash is among a group of Canadians whose rare diseases are not responding to typical treatments available in Canada.

He said he is not going to give up, even if he dies while trying. If I die in February, there'll be another Kevin Nash fighting for this because it's fundamentally wrong, he said. Apitz-Grossman said her urgent request for funding for her synovial sarcoma, a rare form of cancer, was delayed for weeks, and then she was told in her denial letter to appeal to the Health Services Appeal and Review Board.

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Retroactive Regulatory Changes Fuel Legal Battle

When she did, government lawyers successfully argued that the board did not have jurisdiction to hear the case, setting her back months. In September 2025, she was told she had between twelve and eighteen months to live. She said it was frustrating that a previous patient, Alex Schved, won in court, with judges finding he was eligible for some $515,000 USD in treatment.

But then the provincial government retroactively changed the rules so that the program would apply only to treatments that are currently funded, with some temporary disruption in access locally. It's a sports analogy, she said. Like, you ask for a video review, and in the middle of the video review, the ref decides that during the whole time you were allowed to be offside. It's not the rules of the game usually.

In announcing the change on October 6, the Ontario government said clarifying the regulation retroactively to 2011 would save the Ontario Health Insurance Plan $5.2 billion. In remarks in the legislature hallways, Ford said he was hearing numbers of $5 billion.

Questioned Financial Justifications for Policy Shift

However, government lawyers did not quote that figure in court, and the patients' lawyers said the range of figures quoted in the press were remarkably high but have not been produced with reliability on the record. When asked about the figure outside court, Holland said, it's not substantiated anywhere in the evidence.

In another part of the announcement, the government referenced that the policy change would limit the significant increase in requests for out-of-country treatments that has occurred over the past few years, which would otherwise incur up to $170 million in additional annual costs. Even if Nash and Apitz-Grossman succeed in their challenge, other people in Ontario diagnosed with rare diseases for which there is no treatment in Ontario would appear to be on their own when it comes to paying for treatment.

The legal precedent set in this case could determine whether the province continues to deny coverage for out-of-country care for similar conditions. The dispute highlights a significant gap between the government's public justifications for cost containment and the evidentiary support provided during the legal proceedings.

The patients' legal team argued the retroactive change deprived the patients of due process and fair administrative treatment, noting they had been led to believe their applications were being considered under existing frameworks before those frameworks were altered to exclude their circumstances.