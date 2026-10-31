Ontario Cycling Advocates Protest Bike Lane Removal with Halloween Rally

A large group of cycling advocates and protesters gathered on Halloween to oppose the Ontario government's decision to dismantle bike lanes in Toronto. The rally, which included costumes and decorative bikes, took place after the provincial government announced the removal of bike lanes on Bloor Street West, citing low usage. Activists are fighting back, appealing to the Supreme Court to protect the remaining bike infrastructure and arguing that these lanes are crucial for safety and accessibility.

Dozens of cycling advocates and protesters spent their Halloween decrying Ontario's contentious decision to continue removing bike lanes across Toronto. The protest comes at the heels of Ontario Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria's announcement on Friday that bike lanes along Bloor Street West in Etobicoke have been officially removed.

"We heard from communities, and that's why we moved forward on this first part of removal on Bloor Street West," Sarkaria told CP24 Breakfast, who cited low usage of the lanes as reason for removing them. "The remainder of which will come subsequent in the next construction cycle.

Also read Advocates, residents disappointed after province completes removal of bike lanes on section of Bloor Street W.

" The 1.2-kilometre stretch of bike lanes has caused tension between construction crews and cycling advocates who showed up to protest the removal in recent weeks, leading to the arrest of four people largely related to mischief. That unease between protesters and police has caused a sense of unease among the cycling community, said Michael Longfield, executive director of Cycle Toronto, a member-supported charity. But the mood on Saturday afternoon was full of optimism.

Supreme Court Challenge Against Bike Lane Removal

Cycle Toronto and other advocacy groups have asked the Supreme Court of Canada to weigh in on Premier Doug Ford's plans and appeal an Ontario Court of Appeal ruling that allowed the removal of protected bike lanes.

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"The premier might have taken one kilometre from us but folks are ready to defend the remaining 18," he said. Protesters showed up on the lawns of Queen's Park with decorative bikes and signs on their backs, such as "Bike Lanes Save Lives.

Protesters Maintain Optimism Despite Removals

" Others showed up in their Halloween costumes while volunteers passed out candy and chocolates. A skeleton wore a bright orange shirt while mounted on a bike nearby. Longfield believes there's still time to change Ford's mind about the bike lanes, despite the provincial government's insistence that removing the lanes around sections of Bloor Street, Yonge Street and Avenue Road and around Queen's Park would ease traffic congestion.

Longfield said bike lanes became a hot topic issue during Toronto's municipal election and became a conversation among voters.

Mayor Chow Elected With Strong Cycling Support

"If anything, Torontonians have elected even stronger voices on cycling," he said, referring to Mayor Olivia Chow, who was re-elected Monday for a second term. Oda Al-anizi, a disability rights advocate who lives with a spinal cord injury, has been using Toronto's bike lanes for the past few years because of a new e-bike attachment to his wheelchair that allows him to move around the city more easily.

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"The city has been more open to me and I've been able to more easily have a social life or go to work," he said. Al-anizi, a longtime Toronto resident, said bike lanes are an issue for people with disabilities and mobility issues, especially for those who don't feel seen by drivers on the road or have accessible transit modes.

"Drivers can't see sometimes. I am pretty low and can get aggressive," he said.

"For me, it's very important to be in a dedicated space for bike lanes. It makes me feel a lot more safe. "