Ontario Proposes New AGCO Powers to Shut Down Illegal Cannabis Stores

Ontario announced proposed measures on Oct. 19 giving the AGCO authority to inspect suspected illegal cannabis storefronts, seize contraband and issue monetary penalties, as data shows 30 per cent of retailers remain illegal.

Ontario announced proposed measures on Oct. 19 that would give the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario the authority to conduct inspections at suspected illegal cannabis storefronts, seize contraband products and issue monetary penalties once approved.

The move is being welcomed by many of the estimated 1,800 legal retailers in the province. The enhanced enforcement powers come amid data from the Ministry of the Attorney General showing that an estimated 30 per cent of the cannabis retail landscape in the province is still made up of illegal retailers, nine years after legalization.

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Macchiusi Welcomes Proactive Enforcement Measures

Paul Macchiusi, owner of Minerva Cannabis, an independent retailer near Bathurst and Dupont streets in Toronto, said he is happy the province is moving from reactive to proactive enforcement. In January 2025, Toronto bylaw officers stopped enforcing measures to shut down illicit dispensaries because of a lack of funding and concerns about the dangers of dealing with criminal activity surrounding these storefronts. Carleton Grant, head of Toronto's licensing department, explained those challenges during a budget committee meeting last year.

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In 2024, the Ontario government passed legislation providing 31 million dollars over three years to an Ontario Provincial Police-led task force, the Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team, to target illegal retailers. The team was created to respond to illegal cannabis production, sale and distribution, according to a previous statement from the Ministry of Finance to CTV News. Macchiusi said enforcement under the previous system was often passed from agency to agency.

When an illicit operator pops up and a legal retailer contacts any level of government for support, he said it becomes the Spider-Man meme over and over with every level of government, police, province and OPP pointing at each other. Harrison Jordan, a lawyer specializing in cannabis and regulated industries and founder of Substance Law, said the AGCO has historically lacked the authority to pursue illicit dispensaries. Its authority has focused on regulating and enforcing rules applicable to licensed businesses.

Jordan Highlights AGCO Mandate Difficulties

Jordan said this has created difficulties for legal retailers. Store owners might contact the AGCO, only to be told that enforcement against unlicensed stores falls outside its mandate. They are then directed to local police or municipal bylaw enforcement.

In a statement, Dr. Karin Schnarr, registrar and chief executive officer of the AGCO, said Ontario's regulated cannabis market works best when licensed businesses are not forced to compete with illegal retailers next door and consumers are protected in a well-regulated marketplace. Schnarr said the new responsibility builds on the AGCO's longstanding role to support a safe and responsible market, and the commission looks forward to working alongside law enforcement partners to bring sustained action against illegal cannabis retail in the province.

Products sold through unauthorized cannabis retailers may not be subject to the same regulatory requirements as those sold through Ontario's legal system. Before products land on legal retail shelves, they must be approved by Health Canada and go through proper testing and approvals. Once products are approved through the federal regulatory framework, the Ontario Cannabis Store acts as a wholesale distributor to licensed cannabis retail stores and operates the province's online cannabis retail store.

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Legal Retailers Face Tax and Fee Burden

The OCS also decides which products can be sold within the province. Legal cannabis retailers pay sales taxes, excise duties, government and regulatory licensing fees and other costs that illicit businesses do not face. Macchiusi said that if illicit operators can operate freely, then there is no point in legal operators paying licensing fees and excise tax, because it undermines the entire industry.

Macchiusi said most operators are feeling deflated because they do not feel as if the government actually has their best interest in mind. He said that between pricing, advertising and storefront rules, the illicit market seems to have an open playing field, while most legal retailers feel handcuffed and are just trying to keep the lights on. According to Jordan, legal storefronts also face a significant application process, including background checks and more than 10,000 dollars in government fees alone.

Jordan Notes Stigma and Landlord Challenges

Finding a suitable building can also be difficult because some landlords remain unwilling to rent to cannabis businesses. Jordan said there is still a stigma surrounding the industry among certain service providers, which can make it difficult for retailers to obtain services at affordable rates. Macchiusi said the proposed changes are a step in the right direction but questions remain about how they will be implemented and enforced.

He said it is an announcement, not enforcement, with no budget, no timeline and no inspectors listed about who will be enforcing this or how. Macchiusi said most operators are looking for laws to change and for landlords to actually be held accountable for hosting illicit operators in their storefronts.