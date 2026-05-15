[Ontario Court Upholds Decision to Deny Bail]

The Ontario Court of Appeal has upheld a decision denying bail to Rolan Sokolovski, a 38-year-old jeweler and former professional poker player. Sokolovski, who is accused of laundering hundreds of millions of dollars in assets through his jewelry business and securing luxury items for the leader of a violent criminal enterprise, will remain in custody pending an extradition hearing.

A man accused of serving as the 'de facto bank' for a violent criminal enterprise allegedly helmed by Rumi Wedding will stay behind bars after Ontario's highest court upheld a decision to deny him bail.

Rolan Sokolovski, a 38-year-old jeweler and former professional poker player, was among several Canadians arrested last November in a U.S. investigation into a billion-dollar international drug trafficking ring allegedly run by Wedding. Sokolovski, along with several others, was charged with laundering hundreds of millions of dollars in assets through his jewelry business and securing luxury items for Wedding, who was taken into U.S. custody earlier this year after a lengthy manhunt.

Sokolovski's lawyers proposed to have him released under strict conditions including house arrest, electronic monitoring, and four sureties. However, the Appeal Court found no reversible errors in the judge's bail decision and declined to admit Sokolovski's arthritis diagnosis as fresh evidence, keeping him behind bars pending an extradition hearing. The court also rejected his arguments that the application judge didn't give enough weight to his opportunities to flee before his arrest and didn't take them.

While the possibility of Sokolovski's arrest and extradition to the U.S. was a grim possibility before his arrest, the court found that this change in circumstances amplified his risk of flight. U.S. prosecutors allege that Sokolovski played a key role by laundering hundreds of millions of dollars in assets through his jewelry business and securing luxury items for Wedding. Another Calgary man, Allistair Chapman, charged in the Wedding case, also lost his bail ruling this week.

An Alberta judge denied Chapman's bail in February, citing a strong case against him and a risk of undermining the public's confidence in the justice system. The ruling was upheld Wednesday. U.S. prosecutors are preparing to bring Rumi Wedding to trial





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