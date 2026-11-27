The Ontario Superior Court has ruled that the Waterloo Region District School Board cannot require parent-led school councils to begin meetings with a territorial acknowledgement. The decision sends the matter back to the KCI school council to decide its own practices.

An Ontario Superior Court ruling says the Waterloo Region District School Board cannot force parent-led school councils to start their meetings with a land acknowledgement.

The decision was published after a legal challenge brought by Geoff Horsman, a father of three and a member of the school council at Kitchener-Waterloo Collegiate and Vocational School, known as KCI. Horsman told CTV News he was pleased with the outcome. He said the court upheld what he believes is fairly clear in the Education Act: school councils are independent bodies tasked statutorily with holding schools accountable to taxpayers and parents, not the other way around.

Also read Ontario deploys police at LCBO stores to combat organized liquor theft

Horsman Questions Territorial Acknowledgements

The ruling follows months of questions from Horsman about why his school council meetings were opening with territorial acknowledgements. He said he first spoke with the school council chair, who referred him to the school principal. The principal eventually referred him to the board System Administrator of Equity and Inclusive Education. Horsman said he was repeatedly told the matter was not up for debate.

Advertisement

That response ultimately led him to turn to the court to request a judicial review. The court has now ruled in his favour on the question of jurisdiction. The written ruling states that the decision is not about the value of territorial acknowledgements. Instead, it is about whether the Education Act permits the board to require school councils to acknowledge the territory at each meeting.

The court found that the Education Act does not give the board this power. The ruling says the Education Act contemplates that school councils create their own practices and procedures for the conduct of their meetings. The court referred the matter back to the KCI school council. The council must now reach its own decision about reciting territorial acknowledgements, whether debate on the issue will be permitted, and the rules governing any discussion and vote.

Horsman Criticises School Board Engagement

Horsman said he does not believe the matter had to end up in court. He called it very concerning that it had to go that far and said there was no need for it. He added that it speaks to a broader problem with the public school board, which he described as having not much parent engagement. Constitutional lawyer Hatim Kheir represented Horsman in court.

Kheir said it is important that there is a clear separation between school councils and school boards. He said true accountability requires independence. Kheir explained that if the school board has its thumb on the school council, then the council cannot exercise that independence. He said it cannot provide the true objective feedback that is necessary to help hold the school board accountable.

Advertisement

In a statement, a representative from the Waterloo Region District School Board said the board will comply with the decision of the court. The representative said KCI School Council will have the opportunity to make its own decision whether to communicate a Territorial Acknowledgement. Horsman said that if the KCI school council decides to continue with land acknowledgements after a fulsome discussion and without any coercion, that is fine.

Court Rules School Councils Have Independence

He said that is a foundational, base level of democratic governance that should be expected at any council. The case was published on November 27, 2026 at 6:15 p.m. EST. CTV's Krista Simpson reported on the ruling. The decision applies specifically to the Waterloo Region District School Board and its school councils, which are advisory bodies made up of parents, guardians, and caregivers.

The court's ruling reiterates that the issue is one of jurisdiction, not the merits of territorial acknowledgements. It confirms that school councils have the statutory role of holding schools accountable to the public and to parents. The board cannot override that role by imposing a mandatory acknowledgement at every meeting. With the matter returned to the KCI school council, the council will now decide how to proceed.

It will determine whether to recite a territorial acknowledgement, whether to allow debate on the question, and what rules will govern any discussion and vote. The board has said it will comply with the court's decision.