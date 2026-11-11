Ontario Court of Appeal Says Permanent Tow-Truck Ban for Drug Convictions Is Illogical

Ontario's Court of Appeal says tow-truck drivers with old drug-trafficking convictions cannot be barred permanently from certification under the province's new rules.

The Ontario government cannot permanently ban people with drug-trafficking convictions from driving tow trucks, the Ontario Court of Appeal ruled in a decision issued on Monday. The ruling is dated November 9. A three-judge panel sided with two tow-truck drivers, André Thibault and Sean Ramsay, who argued that Premier Doug Ford's government had been unfairly barring them from seeking certification under a new law meant to keep criminals out of the tow-truck industry.

The Globe and Mail had previously reported that Thibault and Ramsay argued the new rules cast too wide a net. The appeal court's decision now challenges how the province applies its screening regime to people whose drug convictions are decades old.

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How the Tow-Truck Certification Rules Work

The Ontario government passed a law in 2021 giving the province control over tow-truck certifications. New screening requirements imposed in July 2024 bar drivers with certain kinds of criminal histories from holding certifications, including those who are subject to weapons bans.

When the regime started, it screened out people convicted of drug-trafficking offences regardless of the date or nature of the crime. The reason was that such convictions automatically impose a lifetime weapons ban. The Court of Appeal found that a permanent bar is illogical because the same regulations set out a specific punishment written for convicted drug dealers.

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Under those regulations, certification is blocked only if a person has been convicted or found guilty of an offence in the preceding ten years. The court concluded that applicants with older convictions should be treated differently under the rules.

The Court of Appeal did not overturn the new regulation or the Ministry of Transportation's earlier decision to deny Thibault and Ramsay certification. However, the ruling states that such applicants should be certifiable once 10 years have elapsed since their conviction.

Lawyers and Province Offer Competing Views

Gib van Ert, the lawyer for Thibault and Ramsay, said the decision shows the government got the matter wrong. He said the ruling clears the path for his clients to apply to drive tow trucks again and that they are eager to return to work as soon as they can.

Thibault was convicted of drug trafficking in 1999, and Ramsay was convicted in 2002. Both men served their sentences decades ago and have not faced criminal charges since. Van Ert said he expects dozens of screened-out drivers with long-ago drug-trafficking convictions could also seek to work again.

Van Ert said drivers who had worked for sometimes 20 years or more lost their jobs because of old criminal records. He said his two clients, along with others he has heard about, have lost their livelihoods and even their business over the past two years because the government decided they were not qualified under the new regime.

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The province's lawyers, Waleed Malik and co-counsel Maia Stevenson, argued during the case that the appeal should not be heard. They described the certification regime and its punishments as a necessary response by Queen's Park to violence linked to recurring tow-truck turf wars, especially in the Greater Toronto Area. In their written submission, they said the industry was marked by unprofessional and criminal conduct, widespread fraud, consumer exploitation, organized crime, and threats to the well-being and lives of customers.

The Globe reached out to several Ontario government ministries for a response to the November 9 ruling but received no reply. A spokesperson for the province's legal department said no comment would be made. Colm Cobb Howes, a spokesman for the Ministry of the Attorney-General, said that because the matter is within the appeal period, it would be inappropriate to comment. Ontario Ministry of Transportation spokeswoman Julia Caslin said last year that officials had refused more than 550 applications from prospective tow-truck drivers by mid-2025 because they had disqualifying records.

Costs, Lost Wages and What Happens Next

The Court of Appeal ruling says the government must pay the legal costs of Thibault and Ramsay. The two men will still remain out of pocket for lost wages, which van Ert said the ruling does not address. He said they still lost two years of their livelihoods and that the decision does not solve that problem.

The immediate practical effect is that applicants with drug-trafficking convictions older than ten years should be certifiable under the court's reading of the regulations. Thibault and Ramsay can now apply again to drive tow trucks, and van Ert said other drivers in similar situations may seek to do the same. The ruling does not change the regulation itself, so the province's rules remain in force while the decision stands.