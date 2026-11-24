An Ontario Superior Court judge dismissed ADP Direct Poultry Ltd.'s lawsuit against Popeyes, finding it could not prove a conspiracy over unsafe chicken and that most of its contract claims were deficient. A breach of contract and misrepresentation claim survives if ADP amends its claim within 30 days.

An Ontario Superior Court judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by raw chicken supplier ADP Direct Poultry Ltd. against Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen over allegations of unsafe chicken and a broken supply contract.

In a decision published on Nov. 19, Justice Lee Akazaki found ADP could not prove its conspiracy theory and gave the plaintiff 30 days to amend its remaining claims or face dismissal with costs. The lawsuit was first filed on May 26, 2025. ADP alleged it lost its contract with the fried chicken chain after raising concerns about its unsafe supply of products.

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Conspiracy Accusations Dismissed By Judge

The supplier claimed raw chicken was stored in residential garages and transported in vehicles without proper refrigeration to prevent spoiling. Popeyes denied the allegations when the suit was filed. Justice Akazaki wrote that the conspiracy accusation was nothing short of a diversion from a deficient contract claim. Instead of disclosing additional facts of contract formation, ADP tried to overwhelm the court with a cinematic public-interest expose, the judge said.

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The claim alleged that Popeyes, a multinational restaurant chain, colluded with franchisees to lace the supply of its Ontario outlets with unsafe meat and to hide the practice from inspectors. Even if ADP could back up its conspiracy theory with facts, its reward for blowing the whistle cannot be the court's acceptance of an underdeveloped contract claim, Justice Akazaki wrote.

ADP was an authorized chicken supplier for Popeyes in 2021 and 2022, but court filings note that both parties allowed the contract to become null and void when it expired that February. ADP, however, kept filling orders until the end of 2024 and argued that the ongoing relationship constituted a new supply agreement that should have lasted until December 2027.

ADP Seeks Damages For Lost Contract

In the lawsuit, ADP sought 35 million dollars in contract damages from Popeyes, Restaurant Brands International and Restaurant Services Canada Inc., plus 1 million dollars in punitive damages. RBI is a Toronto-based company that owns Popeyes, and RSCI is the supply chain manager. Most of the 35 million dollars was for lost profits through December 2027, according to the decision.

The judge said continued orders do not create a new contract and a projection of future orders is not a promise. ADP also sued Popeyes, other meat suppliers and franchisees for 10.5 million dollars from the alleged conspiracy to feed Ontario customers unsafe chicken.

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When the suit was filed, Popeyes said at the time that ADP was lashing out after losing our business for a variety of legitimate reasons and that it found no evidence to support the food safety allegations. Justice Akazaki also struck a defamation claim made by ADP over the lashing out comment.

Defamation Claim Struck From Lawsuit

The judge noted how the lawsuit was filed after ADP lost Popeyes business and said a reasonably informed person reading the original statement of claim would see the fast-food chain's response as defending itself against the disproportionate reaction of a disgruntled trade supplier. With regards to the alleged use of unsafe meat in the supply chain, Justice Akazaki said while the conspiracy could be the subject of a class action lawsuit by Popeyes customers who ingested it, it is not relevant to the contractual matter at hand.

The only part of the lawsuit that survives is a breach of contract and misrepresentation claim against Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and RBI, so long as ADP can file an amended claim within 30 days. Justice Akazaki said these claims could still hold if ADP can show a supply agreement was in place after February 2023, that there was bad faith in the breach of agreement, and present material facts proving the deceit or fraud claim against Popeyes.

Amended Claims Required To Survive

If ADP cannot do this, Popeyes can bring a motion for dismissal of the case, with costs.