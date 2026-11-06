Ontario Court Confirms Alek Minassian Abandons Appeal in Toronto Van Attack Case

The Ontario Court of Appeal has confirmed that Alek Minassian has withdrawn his appeal against convictions for the 2018 Toronto van attack, upholding his life sentence for ten murders and multiple counts of attempted murder.

In a significant legal development that brings a measure of finality to one of Canada's most tragic mass casualty events, Ontario's Court of Appeal has officially confirmed that Alek Minassian has abandoned his appeal against more than two dozen criminal convictions.

The decision, released by the province's highest court, marks the conclusion of a lengthy legal process that began shortly after Minassian was sentenced in 2022. The court noted that Minassian had filed a notice of appeal in July 2022, seeking to challenge the convictions related to ten counts of first-degree murder and sixteen counts of attempted murder.

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Appeals Withdrawn And Verdicts Upheld

However, the judicial body has now recorded that he has formally withdrawn these challenges, thereby upholding the original verdicts passed down by the trial court. This development ensures that the convictions stand as final, closing a chapter in a case that has drawn intense national and international scrutiny for years. Minassian's original sentencing in 2022 was among the harshest handed down in Canadian history.

He was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for twenty-five years for the ten murders committed during the April 23, 2018, rampage. In addition to the life sentence, he received a concurrent twenty-year term for fifteen counts of attempted murder, a sentence that was absorbed into the life term. The attack itself occurred when Minassian deliberately drove a rented van down a crowded sidewalk in the Danforth area of Toronto.

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Toronto Rampage And Life Sentence

The vehicle struck pedestrians with deadly force, killing ten people and injuring dozens of others. The motive, as established during the trial, was rooted in Minassian's rage over his perceived rejections by women and his radicalization through online extremist communities. He sought notoriety and infamy, viewing his actions as a form of retribution against society. The trial proceedings were marked by intense debate regarding Minassian's mental state and criminal responsibility.

The defense argued that Minassian should be found not criminally responsible due to his autism spectrum disorder, claiming that his condition prevented him from developing empathy and making rational decisions. They posited that he lacked the capacity to understand the moral and legal implications of his actions.

Defense Autism Argument Rejected

However, the Crown prosecutors strongly contested this characterization, arguing that Minassian was a mass killer who fully understood the difference between right and wrong. They maintained that his autism did not negate his intent or his ability to plan and execute the attack. Superior Court Justice Anne Molloy ultimately rejected the defense's arguments, finding Minassian criminally responsible for all charges.

The victims of this atrocity included Ji Hun Kim, So He Chung, Anne Marie D'Amico, Andrea Bradden, Chul Min Kang, Renuka Amarasingha, Dorothy Sewell, Geraldine Brady, Munir Najjar, and Mary Elizabeth Forsyth. Another victim, Amaresh Tesfamariam, succumbed to her injuries in 2021. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on November 6, 2026, confirming the end of the legal appeals process.