Ontario court certifies class-action lawsuit against TD Bank over anti-money laundering failures

An Ontario court has certified a class-action lawsuit against TD Bank and former CEO Bharat Masrani over alleged misrepresentations about anti-money laundering deficiencies between 2021 and 2024. The bank was fined over US$3 billion in 2024 after U.S. subsidiaries pleaded guilty to money laundering conspiracy charges.

An Ontario court has certified a class-action lawsuit against TD Bank and certain members of its senior leadership team, including former CEO Bharat Masrani, in relation to its anti- money laundering program.

The certification covers allegations that the lender misrepresented long-standing deficiencies in its anti-money laundering program between 2021 and 2024 and prioritized profits over regulatory compliance. TD Bank was fined more than US$3 billion by U.S. regulators in 2024 after pleading guilty to multiple charges related to failures in that program. The lawsuit says those failures led to TD subsidiaries becoming the first banks in U.S. history to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering.

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Investors Seek Compensation For Thirty Billion Loss

According to the lawsuit, the failures caused significant investor losses when the company's market capitalization dropped by $30 billion. The defendants in the lawsuit deny the allegations. TD Bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The class-action was certified in Ontario, where the court accepted that the case can proceed on behalf of affected investors.

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The proposed class includes investors who held TD securities during the period when the alleged misrepresentations were made and when the market value fell. The case centers on whether TD and its senior leaders failed to disclose the true state of the bank's anti-money laundering controls. TD's U.S. subsidiaries pleaded guilty in 2024 to charges tied to failures in the anti-money laundering program, a first for any bank in U.S. history.

U.S. regulators imposed penalties exceeding US$3 billion on the bank as part of the resolutions. The lawsuit claims the bank put profits ahead of compliance, leaving deficiencies in place for years. Investors who suffered losses when TD's market capitalization fell by $30 billion are seeking compensation through the class action. Former CEO Bharat Masrani is named among the defendants along with certain members of the senior leadership team.

Defendants Deny Allegations As Case Moves Forward

The defendants deny the allegations and are expected to contest the claims in court. TD Bank has not issued a public response to the certification. The bank previously said it has taken steps to strengthen its anti-money laundering program. The Ontario court's decision allows the lawsuit to move forward as a class action, meaning affected investors can participate collectively.

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The case is one of the largest investor class actions in Canada tied to anti-money laundering failures at a major bank. The allegations have not been proven in court. The litigation will proceed through the Ontario legal system. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2026.