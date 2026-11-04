Ontario Court Certifies Class Action Against TD Bank AML Failures

An Ontario judge has approved a class-action lawsuit against TD Bank and former CEO Bharat Masrani. The suit alleges the bank prioritized profits over anti-money laundering compliance, causing billions in losses.

An Ontario court has officially certified a class-action lawsuit targeting TD Bank and specific senior leadership figures, including former Chief Executive Officer Bharat Masrani. This legal action addresses alleged failures in the bank's anti- money laundering program and the misrepresentation of these internal deficiencies during the period from 2021 through 2024. The certification marks a significant escalation in accountability measures for one of Canada's largest financial institutions.

Core Legal Allegations and Timeline

The lawsuit centers on claims that TD Bank deliberately hid long-standing weaknesses in its compliance framework while prioritizing shareholder profits over regulatory adherence. Plaintiffs argue that the lender provided misleading information to investors regarding the severity of these operational gaps. The legal filing specifies that these deceptive practices occurred over a three-year window ending in 2024, a critical period that coincided with increased scrutiny from international financial watchdogs. The court's decision to certify the case allows the collective group of shareholders to proceed with their claims against the named defendants.

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Regulatory History and Financial Consequences

This legal development follows a massive penalty imposed by United States regulators in 2024, where TD Bank was fined more than US$3 billion. The fine resulted from the bank pleading guilty to multiple charges related to systemic failures in its anti-money laundering controls. These regulatory failures were so severe that TD Bank's U.S. subsidiaries became the first financial institutions in American history to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering. The admission of guilt by the bank's American arm underscores the gravity of the compliance breaches alleged in the Ontario lawsuit.

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Market Reaction and Investor Damages

The fallout from these regulatory admissions had immediate and devastating effects on the bank's valuation. According to the lawsuit, the revelation of these serious compliance failures and the subsequent guilty pleas caused significant investor losses. The legal documents cite a dramatic drop in the company's market capitalization of $30 billion as direct evidence of the financial harm suffered by shareholders. This steep decline in value serves as the primary basis for the damages sought in the class-action proceeding.

Defendant Response and Future Proceedings

Despite the certification of the lawsuit, the defendants firmly deny all allegations made against them. Bharat Masrani and the other named senior leaders maintain that they acted in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations during their tenure. TD Bank declined to provide an immediate comment when contacted by reporters regarding the court's decision to move the case forward. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2026, marking the official start of this high-stakes financial litigation.