Ontario couple faces $60,000 Barbados hospital bill after Manulife denies travel insurance claim

A Collingwood couple says Manulife denied their $60,000 travel insurance claim for a hip replacement in Barbados due to undisclosed pre-existing conditions. The case highlights the importance of fully disclosing medical history when buying travel insurance.

A Collingwood couple who traveled to Barbados this winter says they were stunned to receive a $60,000 hospital bill for a hip surgery, despite having medical travel insurance from Manulife.

Carol and Doug Edwards, of Collingwood, have been visiting Barbados for more than 30 years. When they travel, they always purchase travel medical insurance and were glad they had it this past March, after Doug fell and broke his hip after tripping over a piece of concrete.

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"It was the most pain that I ever felt, and moving my leg caused me the most pain. It caused me to shriek, and I had never screamed like that before," he said. Doug Edwards was taken to the hospital and was told he needed a full hip replacement. Staff said the surgery should be done immediately, and the cost of the insurance claim was $60,000.

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Couple Facing 60000 Dollar Hospital Bill

"I would have loved to have gone back to Canada (for the surgery), but because of the pain he was in, we did what we had to do to get him fixed up so we could get home," Carol Edwards said. When the couple got back to Canada, they said they expected their claim to be paid through Manulife, their insurance provider. Instead, they received a letter from Manulife officials that said Doug Edwards had a history of hip issues.

His right hip had already been replaced and health records said, "You reported left hip pain associated with a limp" and had "mild left hip degenerative arthrosis and low bone mass.

" Manulife denied the $60,000 claim, leaving the pair on the hook for the bill. "I think Doug and I, after everything we've been through, should be reimbursed," said Carol. Travel medical insurance is relatively inexpensive, but if you fail to disclose a pre-existing condition any claim you make can be denied.

Manulife Denies Insurance Claim

In a statement to CTV News, a spokesperson on behalf of Manulife said that "when purchasing travel insurance, it's essential to answer all questions completely and accurately, especially those related to pre-existing medical conditions.

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" "Incomplete or inaccurate answers on a medical application can affect coverage and, depending on the terms, the validity of the policy itself," the statement continued. "Customers who are unsure about a question should always seek help before completing their application. Licensed travel insurance agents are available to answer questions and help customers understand what information is required and the coverage they are purchasing.

" "Manulife also provides practical information about medical questionnaires, pre-existing conditions, and travel insurance coverage through CoverMe. " In an interview with CTV News, travel insurance expert Martin Firestone said that Canadians should be upfront about any health conditions they have. "The number one reason a claim is denied is because of non-disclosure.

Expert Warns About Non-Disclosure

Failure to answer a question that you have a pre-existing condition," said Firestone, president of Travel Secure Inc. "Bottom line, when there is a claim made, they order doctor reports and review them," Firestone added.