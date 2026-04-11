Ontario Considers Allowing Earlier Cannabis Store Openings

The Ontario government is considering allowing cannabis stores to open two hours earlier, at 7 a.m., to give retailers more flexibility and combat the illicit market. The public can submit feedback until April 24.

April 11, 2026 at 3:56PM EDT. A selection of cannabis edibles are showcased at the Ontario Cannabis Store in Toronto, captured on Friday, January 3, 2020. Image credit: THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. Ontario cannabis retailers may soon be granted the option of commencing operations two hours earlier than currently permitted.

The Ontario Ministry of the Attorney General is proposing a modification to existing regulations that would enable authorized cannabis retail establishments to open their doors as early as 7 a.m. Presently, cannabis stores are restricted to operating between the hours of 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. In its official announcement, the ministry articulated that the primary objective of this regulatory amendment is to furnish retailers with greater latitude in determining their operational hours. Furthermore, the ministry posited that extending operational hours could potentially bolster profitability for legal cannabis vendors. The ministry's proposal explicitly states, Over time, expanded retail store hours may help legal retailers capture sales currently diverted to the illicit market, thereby supporting the government's efforts to combat illegal cannabis activity and enhance community safety. This measure is intended to directly counter the prevalence of illegal cannabis sales by providing legal retailers with an advantage. The ministry emphasized that the time adjustment would also harmonize the operational schedules of cannabis retailers with those of alcohol vendors. This synchronization would lead to enhanced operational efficiency for inspectors affiliated with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), the governmental agency responsible for overseeing the sale and distribution of cannabis within retail environments. The alignment of hours is designed to optimize the allocation of resources and streamline inspection processes. Furthermore, this initiative is seen as a strategic step in strengthening the regulatory framework governing the cannabis industry. \The proposed change reflects a broader trend towards the normalization of cannabis within the legal market and a parallel effort to diminish the presence of unregulated, illicit sources. The ministry's rationale underscores the importance of fostering a competitive environment for legitimate businesses. The ability for retailers to adapt their hours based on customer demand and local business dynamics is considered a crucial element in achieving this objective. The potential for increased profitability could empower legal retailers to invest in operational improvements, employee training, and enhanced customer service, thus establishing a more attractive alternative to the illicit market. This strategic approach aligns with the long-term goals of the Ontario government to cultivate a sustainable, regulated cannabis industry that prioritizes public health, safety, and economic development. The initiative is being promoted as a step that is in favor of the safety of the public and in accordance with the regulations. \In its official statement, the ministry also noted that the permitted hours for cannabis delivery services will remain unchanged, operating between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. This decision is aimed at maintaining consistency with the existing delivery regulations governing alcohol retailers. The alignment is intended to simplify regulatory oversight and to avoid any potential confusion among both consumers and industry stakeholders. The public is invited to provide feedback on the proposed regulatory adjustment via an online platform. The deadline for submitting comments is April 24. This consultation process provides an opportunity for residents, industry representatives, and other interested parties to share their perspectives and insights on the potential impact of extended retail hours. The government is actively soliciting feedback to ensure that any regulatory changes are carefully considered and responsive to the needs of the community and the industry as a whole. The initiative is a commitment to transparency and public engagement in the ongoing regulation of the cannabis industry. The government has expressed interest in providing the public with information about the cannabis industry and wants the public to be well informed about the regulations





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