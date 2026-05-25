Ontario Community and Social Workers Launch Province-Wide Picket, Demand More Funding

Thousands of workers hit the picket line in show of strength for their communities and demand fundamental issues be addressed, including underfunding and inadequate wages.

Thousands of community and social workers across Ontario have walked off the job today, calling on the province to boost funding for their services, amid chronic underfunding that has forced them to work additional jobs to make ends meet while leaving vulnerable people struggling to access support.

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union, which represents the workers, says workers hitting the picket lines today are joining those from several other organizations who went on strike over the weekend, as well as others who have been locked out. In total, it says workers at nearly two dozen community organizations are now on strike or locked out.

Aside from additional funding, the union says its demands include retroactive pay related to Bill 124, which capped public sector wage increases at one percent and was later ruled unconstitutional. It says many public sector workers have received retroactive wage increases of 6.5 per cent or more since the law was repealed, but those in community and social services are still waiting. The Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ontario Public Service Employees Union president JP Hornick says the workers are taking a stand for their communities and everyone, including their employers, should support them





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Ontario Public Service Employees Community And Social Workers Funding Cut Strike Ontario Government Ontario Public Service Employees Union OPSEU JP Hornick Bill 124

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