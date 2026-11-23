Data reveals a Canadian career college saw OSAP usage jump 3,000% yet avoided the May deactivation. Details on Minister Nolan Quinn's investigation into financial aid risks.

Ontario Minister of Colleges and Universities Nolan Quinn confirmed that the Canadian College of Business, Science and Technology was not included in the May deactivation of six career colleges. This exclusion occurred despite internal data indicating that the institution experienced a dramatic 3,000% increase in Ontario Student Assistance Program usage between 2021 and 2025. The revelation highlights significant gaps in the government's initial efforts to curb suspected financial aid fraud within the province's private education sector.

Divergent Data Triggers Provincial Investigation

Freedom-of-information documents obtained by The Canadian Press reveal that the six colleges suspended in May recorded OSAP growth ranging from 650% to 1,375% over the same period. In contrast, the Canadian College of Business, Science and Technology exhibited a 3,000% surge overall. One specific campus within the college network saw usage skyrocket by nearly 6,000%. These figures demonstrate that the institution's growth far outpaced the institutions explicitly targeted by the ministry in the spring regulatory action.

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Minister Quinn Adjusts Strategy Mid-Process

Minister Nolan Quinn explained that the initial crackdown focused exclusively on the six identified schools due to concerns regarding high-risk admissions. However, he stated that the evolving nature of the data forced a strategic pivot. The ministry determined that alleged integrity issues within the OSAP system were more widespread than the initial investigation suggested. This realization prompted the government to pause payments to all private post-secondary institutions rather than limiting the restrictions to the original six targets.

Institution Silence Amidst Growing Scrutiny

The Canadian College of Business, Science and Technology has not responded to multiple requests for comment regarding the data discrepancies and its exclusion from the initial May cuts. The lack of public response from the college contrasts sharply with the ministry's detailed justification for the regulatory changes. Stakeholders are left questioning why the institution with the highest percentage increase avoided the immediate penalties applied to its peers.

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Impact on Financial Aid and Future Oversight

The decision to expand the payment pause affects the entire private post-secondary sector in Ontario, impacting thousands of students who rely on OSAP for tuition and living expenses. The Canadian Press report, first published on November 23, 2026, underscores the urgency of the government's review process. The ongoing investigation aims to protect taxpayer funds while ensuring that legitimate students retain access to necessary financial support.

Long-Term Consequences for Private Education

This episode marks a significant moment for regulatory oversight in Ontario's college sector. The stark contrast between the 650% growth in targeted schools and the 3,000% growth in the excluded institution suggests a complex landscape of compliance issues. The ministry's shift from targeted cuts to a sector-wide payment pause indicates a broader systemic concern. Future policy decisions will likely involve stricter auditing mechanisms to prevent similar discrepancies in student aid distribution.